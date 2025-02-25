Survivor 50 voting: How do fans vote on new season?

Survivor 50 voting will put the game in the hands of the fans.

Host Jeff Probst recently revealed that fans will decide major components of the new season.

Rather than the production team deciding how Survivor 50 will work, fans will vote on many aspects of the gameplay.

The Survivor 50 voting will even include whether or not fans want a live Survivor reunion show to return to CBS.

It has been years since fans last saw a live Survivor reunion show. Recent seasons have given way to a reveal in Fiji on finale night. That reveal has happened right after the jury voted.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things could be much different for the monumental 50th season, and it was a good move by the production team to put so much in the hands of Survivor fans.

How can fans vote in the Survivor 50 voting?

The Survivor 50 voting begins during the Survivor 48 season premiere.

Four creative categories will be presented for Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans.

A web page was set up for fans to vote, and here is that link. It will be available during additional episodes later in the season as well.

CBS advertised that four rounds of voting are spaced out during the Survivor 48 season. This could mean 16 topics (or more) that Survivor fans get to decide upon.

What do fans vote on during the first night of Survivor 50 voting?

Below is the list of topics Survivor fans will vote on during the February 26 episode.

Official tribe colors.

If tribes get rice or have to earn it.

If the Fire-Making Competition remains at the final four or they get rid of it.

If they stick with Fijian After Show (pizza party) or return to a live LA reunion show.

Many Survivor fans have complained about the Fire-Making Challenge and the lack of a true (live) Survivor reunion show. This vote could change things.

The big twist is that the Survivor 50 cast members won’t know how the fans have voted. Those castaways will arrive in Fiji unaware of what the game has in store for them.

More news from the world of Survivor

The Survivor 48 tribes and cast bios were revealed. It’s a fresh new group of players competing for the $1 million prize, and their season premiere is on Wednesday, February 26.

Here’s everything you need to know about Survivor 48. Fans do not want to miss this new season.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.