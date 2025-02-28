The Traitors 3: Carolyn says viewers didn’t see the real reason she was Banished

Survivor alum Carolyn Wiger got Banished from The Traitors 3.

The energetic reality TV star was picked by host Alan Cumming to be a Traitor this season.

Carolyn never found even ground with her fellow Traitors, though. And she was eventually taken out by one of them.

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother worked the tears and got people to turn on Carolyn and vote her out.

Carolyn’s Banishment was part of Episode 9, seemingly caused by how she presented herself at the chess game.

The Survivor alum has a different version of the story and shared why she feels the Banishment went down.

Carolyn Wiger speaks about her Banishment from The Traitors 3

Carolyn shed some light on her gameplay during a new exit interview.

She has given many interviews following her Episode 9 exit. Her exit came soon after the Traitors Murdered model Sam Asghari.

Carolyn first responded to Danielle, attacking her mannerisms and personality at the Roundtable.

“I know that being myself, yes, I’m underestimated. I’m looked at like I’m nuts,” Carolyn stated.

“I know I can use it to my advantage, but it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt my feelings sometimes when I do want to talk or speak or be heard or listened to,” she added.

But then Carolyn reportedly scoffed when asked if she was Banished because of that infamous chess game.

“Because they, [The Faithfuls], knew [Danielle Reyes] was a Traitor,” Carolyn revealed.

Carolyn believes that Danielle’s identity as a Traitor was so obvious and well-known in the castle that people were afraid to work against her. She claims they instead took a path where a Traitor would protect them.

She pointed specifically at Britney Haynes from Big Brother and Dylan Efron as folks who knew Danielle was a Traitor. Carolyn also predicted that Britney would be invited to become a Traitor once she was Banished. She was right.

“I was pissed. I saw them get closer [Britney and Danielle]. All I could think is, ‘She knows she’s a fricking Traitor, and she wants to be in that turret,'” Carolyn elaborated.

The Traitors 3, Episode 10 will reveal if Britney accepts the summons to become a Traitor. Does anyone think she will turn down Danielle Reyes?

Below is a social media post Carolyn made after her Traitors exit aired.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.