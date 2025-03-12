Big Brother winner Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin arrested and jailed over court no-show after allegedly violating restraining order

Big Brother alum Mike “Boogie” Malin has been arrested again.

It comes less than a week after a story broke that Malin had been arrested fpor allegedly shoplifting at a CVS pharmacy.

This time, Malin was arrested after he was a no-show in court following a bench warrant being issued.

TMZ has reported that the hearing he was supposed to attend was held on Friday, March 7, and related to a restraining order that Big Brother winner Dr. Will Kirby has against him.

The hearing was reportedly to determine if Malin had violated a protective order by allegedly directly contacting Kirby’s wife.

The bench warrant was issued, and he was put in jail, after he reportedly did not attend the hearing.

TMZ also reported that Malin’s bail is $20,000, and his next court date is March 20.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Malin was handed the restraining order after being found guilty of felony stalking and sentenced to a two-year probation.

Malin had allegedly threatened Kirby after the Big Brother alum declined to go on The Amazing Race with him.

It was alleged that Malin sent “disturbing” text messages and threatening e-mails to Kirby that included images of Kirby’s young son and daughter.

Malin and Kirby were fast friends on Big Brother 2

Big Brother 2 introduced the world to Dr. Will Kirby and Mike “Boogie” Malin. The duo formed an alliance called Chilltown and were a force on the show.

Kirby won Big Brother 2, and Malin finished in eighth place.

Malin and Kirby were invited to play on Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7) in 2006. The alliance remained strong, with Malin winning and Kirby finishing fourth place.

Malin also played on Big Brother 14 as a coach, finishing 10th. Ian Terry won BB14, with Dan Gheesling finishing as the runner-up.

That was the last time Malin or Kirby played on Big Brother. The legal problems were likely why Malin wasn’t invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

Kirby was recently seen on The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island, proving he is still a draw all these years after winning Big Brother 2.

Big brother all stars has been the most underwhelming season yet. Shoulda brought back some real all stars like #Chilltown pic.twitter.com/EjfByJTJis — alicia (@alicia91753997) October 20, 2020

