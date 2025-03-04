Big Brother 21 winner Jackson Michie says he was ‘mentally unstable’ and blew through his winnings

Jackson Michie from Big Brother 21 sat down for a new interview with Julie Chen Moonves.

The interview was part of Julie’s God 101 series, and Jackson got honest about some of his troubled past.

Big Brother fans met Jackson during the Summer 2019 season. That BB21 season was packed with troubled players and controversy.

Jackson was included in a dominant alliance and a showmance that put him in a powerful position.

The showmance between Jackson and Holly Allen continued in the real world after the season finale, but they have since parted ways.

Jackson won Big Brother 21, with Holly finishing as the runner-up. Third place and the America’s Favorite Houseguest title went to Nicole Anthony.

Big Brother 21 winner and show host have a chat

“In this special episode of #God101 I talk to Big Brother winner @jackson_michie 🙏🏼🙏🏼 he opens up about his life, his struggles, and how playing #BigBrother changed him. Thanks for talking w/me JM,” Julie Chen Moonves captioned an Instagram post.

Jackson started the interview by speaking about being raised Catholic, drug addiction, and childhood traumas he had been through. He then talked about many “experiences” he had that were difficult to work through.

Jackson revealed that he found his way to Los Angeles in February 2019 and dealt with a blood clot and drug addiction leading up to his casting.

“I was in a very delicate place in my life,” he noted before adding that he had no council or guidance when he came out of the Big Brother house to help him deal with his issues. He also stated that he had been through five years of drug addiction as he walked into the house, using drugs like Xanax and cocaine before quitting cold turkey to play Big Brother.

Jackson stated that he began to “rapidly spiral downhill” and that, coupled with his new popularity in Los Angeles, was too much to handle.

He called himself “mentally unstable” and “chemically unbalanced” as he moved around several times. “Poor financial decisions” also forced him to move back home.

Later, Jackson spoke about finding God. It was a turning point in his post-Big Brother life.

The Big Brother alum married Caitlin Goodrich on July 7, 2023.

In 2024, Jackson and Caitlin became first-time parents.

“We’ve kept this miraculous gift quiet and close to our hearts, and the past 9.5 months have been spent intentionally with one another as we prepared for our future family,” Jackson wrote following the birth of his daughter.

Below is Jackson’s full chat with Julie, including admissions that he has “blown through” the $510,000 he earned on Big Brother.

