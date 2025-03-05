Big Brother winner Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin arrested again, this time for shoplifting

Big Brother alum Mike “Boogie” Malin has reportedly been arrested again.

This time, Malin was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at a CVS pharmacy.

The Burbank Police Department stated that Malin was arrested on January 29.

According to a report from TMZ, officers were sent to multiple CVS Pharmacy locations in the San Fernando Valley after an incident at one location.

A CVS employee reportedly told the police that he confronted Malin outside one store and told him to pay for items he had allegedly stolen.

TMZ reported that Malin allegedly returned to the store and placed items on the ground before driving away.

The department is said to have then dispatched officers to other CVS stores, knowing that suspects often try to shoplift at multiple locations of the same store.

Malin’s unoccupied vehicle was then reportedly found running outside another CVS, where he was accused of stealing alcohol and energy drinks.

Malin was arrested and taken to jail, where he was booked for misdemeanor theft. He was later released with a citation.

The Big Brother winner has been arrested before

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Malin was found guilty of felony stalking and sentenced to two years of probation in Summer 2021. The victim, in that case, was Dr. Will Kirby.

The trouble stemmed from Malin and Kirby being invited to appear on The Amazing Race, and Malin allegedly became frustrated when Kirby turned down the opportunity.

Malin and Kirby appeared on Big Brother 2 together and then again on Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7).

Malin also had a warrant issued for his arrest in 2022 after missing court dates associated with his earlier sentencing.

Boogie appears on two seasons of Big Brother

Big Brother fans met Mike “Boogie” Malin during the second season.

The bar owner from Los Angeles, California, worked with Dr. Will Kirby to form an alliance called Chilltown.

Malin finished eighth place on BB2 and voted for Dr. Will Kirby to beat Nicole Schaffrich.

Malin returned for Big Brother: All-Stars (Big Brother 7) in 2006. The Chilltown alliance resumed working together and nearly got Malin and Kirby to the end.

Kirby finished in fourth place, while Malin beat Erika Landin to become the Big Brother 7 winner.

