Big Brother winner Mike Boogie had warrant issued for his arrest

Big Brother 7 winner Mike “Boogie” Malin has been on probation following the felony stalking case that he had leveled against him recently.

Now, TMZ has reported that Malin missed two court dates, leading to his probation getting revoked.

Not only that, but a judge has reportedly issued a bench warrant for his arrest and set bail at $20,000 for Malin.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Malin was found guilty of felony stalking and sentenced to two years of probation in Summer 2021. The victim, in that case, was Dr. Will Kirby.

Part of that agreement with the court was for Malin to appear and prove that he was participating in programs that the judge had assigned to him. Missing a court date would then lead to more legal problems.

Additionally, after the court case was settled, Malin was also ordered to pay Kirby’s court costs that were associated with the trial.

Why was Mike Malin arrested in the first place?

Everything in this case stems from an arrest that took place when Malin allegedly threatened Dr. Will Kirby. The pair used to be friends and performed very well on Big Brother together.

Allegedly, the duo was approached to appear on The Amazing Race as a team, but when Kirby declined the invitation, it reportedly set the chain of events in motion where Malin lashed out.

A damaged Big Brother legacy for Mike Boogie

Big Brother fans first met Mike “Boogie” Malin as part of the BB2 cast, where he formed an iconic duo with Dr. Will Kirby. They took that partnership all the way to the end, with Kirby becoming the winner.

The pair returned for Big Brother 7, which was an All-Stars season of the reality competition show. That time, it was Mike Boogie who won the $500,000 prize.

Malin came back one last time as part of the BB14 cast, but he got taken out much earlier than in the past.

Once considered one of the best players the game has seen, Mike Boogie’s image has taken a big hit in recent years, making it very unlikely that he will ever get invited back again.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.