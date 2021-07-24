Big Brother 7 winner Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin ordered to pay court costs for Dr. Will Kirby in criminal case

Will Kirby is still a part of the Big Brother world. Pic credit: CBS

Former Big Brother houseguest Mike “Boogie” Malin has been ordered to pay Dr. Will Kirby a substantial amount after he was was found guilty of stalking his former friend.

Mike “Boogie” Malin, who was the first Big Brother: All-Stars winner, was found guilty of felony stalking and sentenced to a two-year probation after a lengthy court case. Now, financial penalties have been added on as well.

For any readers who aren’t aware of what happened, this all stems from an arrest that took place when Malin was accused of sending threatening messages to Dr. Will Kirby. As the story goes, CBS wanted Malin and Kirby to appear as a team on The Amazing Race, but Kirby was reportedly not interested. That seems to have angered Malin.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Furthermore, it was alleged that Malin had been sending “disturbing” text messages to Kirby. Kirby had blocked him from texting, leading Malin to reportedly begin sending threatening e-mails that allegedly included a picture of a gun pointed at the screen showing photos of Kirby’s nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

Malin was arrested due to the allegations, which then led to the court case where he was found guilty of felony stalking.

How much money must Malin pay Kirby?

According to a new report from TMZ, Malin has been ordered to pay restitution to Kirby for the court case. TMZ reported that he “has been ordered to pay Season 2 winner, Dr. Will Kirby $23,219 plus 10 percent interest. He must also pay Kirby’s attorney to the tune of $20,745.”

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

'Big Brother' Star Mike 'Boogie' Malin Must Pay Will Kirby Big Money in Stalking Case https://t.co/lH5RWJFp2g — TMZ (@TMZ) July 23, 2021

The end of Chilltown

When it comes to the strongest alliances in the history of Big Brother, Chilltown is typically near the top of that list. Mike “Boogie” Malin and Dr. Will Kirby were geniuses when it came to playing the game of Big Brother and their core alliances led to them each winning the show.

Will was the first one to win when he was named the Big Brother 2 winner and left with the $500,000 cash prize. Will and Boogie were then invited back for the first Big Brother: All-Stars season, which was also named Big Brother 7. On that season, it was Boogie who left with the $500,000 prize, showing just how strong their alliance to each other had been.

While they may have been friends outside of the house for a while, that time seems to have passed. Will has returned to Big Brother in numerous ways since the last time he played the game, serving as a host for jury deliberations, as the host of several competitions, and also as a neighbor to the Big Brother 22 cast.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.