Survivor 50: Everything we know so far about the new season

The Survivor 50 season is on the way, and it continues to create buzz.

It’s rare for a show — of any kind — to reach this many seasons, let alone a reality competition.

Host Jeff Probst wants to make sure this upcoming season is special. It has him sharing details far in advance of the season premiere on CBS.

Jeff stated that the producers began with a list of 200 potential players that they need to narrow down to around 18 to 20.

“We want a cast that represents all types of players, spanning all the eras,” Jeff recently stated in a new interview.

Jeff has also mentioned that they are looking way back to Season 1 to find the perfect group of players for Season 50.

Who will be on the Survivor 50 cast?

Jeff has stated that he wants a cast full of people who bring “joy” to the viewers.

He also routinely notes that it is a season of returning players, so everyone will be familiar to Survivor fans.

Jeff started with a list of 200 people, cut it to 100, and then found difficulties getting it down to 70. He called some of the cuts “bloody” at that point.

Recently, they got the possible Survivor 50 cast list down to 50 former players.

“An array of people who have slept, bled, battled this ever-changing game design for the last 25 years” is what the producers are looking for.

He admitted that 50 players is far too many, and work continues to get the perfect Survivor 50 cast list.

When will Survivor 50 be filmed and when will the season air on CBS?

Survivor 49 and Survivor 50 will be filmed back-to-back this spring and summer in Fiji. Survivor 49 will air in the fall of 2025 on CBS, and Survivor 50 will be the Spring 2026 season.

An early guess for the Survivor 50 start date is February 2026 on CBS. That’s plenty of time to create additional buzz for the new season.

What are the Survivor 50 rules and twists?

Survivor fans get to decide many components for Season 50. The producers have given control to the fans.

Survivor fan voting is already underway for Season 50, with viewers deciding things like tribe colors, whether or not the Fire-Making Challenge returns, and if the reunion show should be live.

Here’s an early look at the Survivor 50 voting results. Polling has indicated what fans are thinking so far.

More voting will happen this spring as fans will decide on more facets of that upcoming season.

A huge twist is that the results won’t be made public. The Survivor 50 cast will get to Fiji before they learn what the game will entail.

Jeff feels that some “savvy” players will lie about the rules. We will have to wait and see if that happens next year.

Do you think Jeff is right? Will there be lots of pre-gaming?

More facts about Survivor 50

Survivor 50 will be a 26-day season, has a $1 million prize (so far; could be increased), and will air on Wednesday nights.

Stay tuned for more details and voting opportunities to help shape Survivor 50.

Who do you hope to see on the Survivor 50 cast?

