Survivor 50: Jeff Probst predicts savvy players will lie about twist

A Survivor 50 twist could lead to some interesting results.

Host Jeff Probst keeps teasing new aspects of the upcoming season, helping to create additional buzz.

Survivor fans are already excited, especially since they get to vote on key components.

During the Survivor 48 premiere, fans could vote on four aspects of Survivor 50.

Fans decided on the future of the Fire-Making Challenge, if a live reunion show returns, and if the Survivor 50 tribes get rice.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s a look at the Survivor 50 voting results, with more categories to debut this spring.

Jeff Probst speaks about the Survivor 50 twist

While Survivor fans get to vote on many facets of Season 50, the results are wrapped up in a twist.

Jeff Probst revealed that the final voting results will be kept a secret, at least for a while.

When Survivor 50 begins, the castaways will not know the voting results. However, the players will learn the results as the game progresses.

Keeping the results a secret will make everything more interesting and keep the returning players from gaming the system too much.

“Here’s the twist that no one yet is talking about. The fans will vote for the kind of game they want. What’s really going to be complicated is the players will know all the possibilities, but none of the results,” Jeff told TV Insider.

Jeff also suggested that savvy players will lie about the voting results to manipulate their fellow castaways.

Jeff has high hopes about how the players will react to the twist and how the game will roll out during filming for Survivor 50.

But everyone knows the Survivor 50 fan voting results will remain a secret. So won’t everyone be aware that other players might lie about it? Stay tuned to find out.

Most Survivor fans want to know now who will be on the Survivor 50 cast. That information has also been kept under wraps, so we might have to wait until Jeff is ready to reveal everything.

Who do you hope is on Survivor 50, and do you like the twist? Leave us a comment below!

More news from the CBS reality realm

Survivor 48 has begun. New episodes air Wednesday nights on CBS.

Jeff Probst addressed the fan request for 39-day seasons. Recent Survivor seasons have been shortened to just 26 days of gameplay, and many fans want it to return to 39-day installments.

A Big Brother winner was arrested again. His legal problems continue after winning $500,000 on Big Brother: All-Stars.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.