Are Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother and The Amazing Race still together?

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss appeared on the Big Brother 23 cast.

The Cookout eliminated them during separate weeks as that power alliance dominated the game.

Derek and Claire began a showmance in the jury house and took it to the real world.

It was a shocking revelation that the showmance had begun, but they had been cute and friendly in the Big Brother house as well.

Despite not winning Big Brother, the couple emerged with a strong bond that the producers of another show noticed.

The Amazing Race Season 34 featured Derek and Claire as players. They were perfect for the show and became the second Big Brother couple to win the $1 million prize.

Derek and Claire also appeared during the first Roadblock of The Amazing Race 35.

Are Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss still together?

Big Brother 23 aired in 2021. The players were sequestered in June and began playing the game in July.

This means Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are close to celebrating four years since they first met.

That’s right, the Big Brother showmance is still going strong.

Cute couple’s videos are the norm for Derek and Claire. The happy couple frequently shares videos of their lives on Instagram.

Derek recently shared a video of Claire dancing with their cat. “Her emergency contact is the vet,” Derek joked.

Claire recently shared a video of them snowboarding. They won’t be competing on the Olympics anytime soon, but at least they appeared to have fun.

What have Derek and Claire been up to lately?

Claire summarized her 2024 in a winter Instagram post. She touched on everything she was up to over the past year.

“Moved cities, changed jobs (twice), adopted a second cat, learned to snowboard, visited Japan, and read over 50 books – 2024 was all about growth and new experiences. Grateful for the amazing people who inspire and push me to be my best. Here’s to another year of adventure, connection, and joy,” Claire wrote.

She also added many photos showing off her latest adventures.

Derek also posted this winter celebrating their second anniversary of winning The Amazing Race. He also referenced being a co-host for Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

“2 years ago at this time I cashed a check for $500k. Last year I was wearing stockings and an elf hat while reading letters from Santa. Praying I can break this downward trend this year 🙏 (I won’t),” Derek wrote.

