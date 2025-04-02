The Amazing Race 38 sends home more Big Brother alums: Updated results and spoilers

New spoilers from The Amazing Race 38 reveal more Big Brother alums have been sent home.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a new season of The Amazing Race has been filming.

The Amazing Race 38 will air next year on CBS, and a unique theme is in place.

Every team on the TAR 38 cast has at least one Big Brother alum. Combining the two shows has already increased excitement and interest.

The increased interest level has a downside: it has also caused more spoilers to hit social media.

Tourists, CCTV, live video cameras, and other entities have shared TAR 38 results over the past few weeks.

Who is on the cast of The Amazing Race 38?

Below is the rumored TAR 38 cast list. It features a Big Brother alum and a loved one on each team.

One of the teams has two Big Brother alums who are reportedly dating. We will learn later why they are on the race, but rumors state that a loved one for one of them dropped out, and their significant other was added.

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter, Lexi.

Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad, Jack.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister, Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother, Eric.

Izzy Gleicher from BB25 and her fiance, Paige.

Jag Bains from BB25 and his brother, Jas.

Kyland Young from BB23 and Taylor Hale from BB24 (reportedly dating).

Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife, Megan.

Joseph Abdin from BB24 and his brother, Adam.

Hannah Chaddha from BB23 and her sister, Simone.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother, Giacomo.

Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend, Alex.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister, Stephanie.

The Amazing Race 38 spoilers: Results through the first seven or eight legs

New spoilers from The Amazing Race come from the players completing the seventh or eighth leg. Seven teams have reportedly been eliminated, leaving the final six to compete for the $1 million prize.

As a reminder, these spoilers are compiled from social media posts, and CBS won’t confirm or deny any of the results as the season is still filming.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 was reportedly eliminated first.

Angela Murray from BB26 reportedly got eliminated second.

Matthew Turner from BB24 was eliminated third.

Kat Dunn from BB21 went home fourth.

Hannah Chadda from BB23 and The Cookout went home fifth.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 was eliminated sixth.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and The Challenge reportedly went home seventh.

These results mean three former Big Brother winners are still in the competition. They are Jag Bains from BB25, Taylor Hale from BB24, and Chelsie Baham from BB26.

Joseph Abdin from BB24, Izzy Gleicher from BB25, and Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 are reportedly still active on The Amazing Race 38.

As another reminder, remember that these TAR38 spoilers are still considered rumors.

