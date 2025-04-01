Boston Rob adds his name to Survivor 50 cast in likely April Fool’s joke

Boston Rob Mariano sure knows how to create social media buzz.

In a post likely inspired by April Fool’s Day, Boston Rob teased that he would be on the Survivor 50 cast.

The response on social media has already been intense, with many Survivor fans excited about the possible news.

But many fans also pointed to the day he was sharing his interest in playing again: April 1.

Rob won Survivor 22 and the $1 million prize that came with it. It cemented his legacy as one of the best players the game has seen.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Rob has played the reality competition five times, with his last appearance being Survivor 40: Winners at War.

Boston Rob links himself to the Survivor 50 cast

“Maybe I do have one more in me after all!” Rob posted on his social media accounts on April 1.

“It would be poetic,” he noted. “I’m turning 50 this year!”

Rob added the Survivor 50 hashtag and tagged CBS TV and the Survivor social media pages.

He also added some fire emojis to spice up the post.

Making the post seem even more realistic, Rob posted one of his older Survivor cast photos in his familiar gaming attire.

A Survivor legend jokes about being on Season 50. Pic credit: @bostonrobmariano/Instagram

Boston Rob Mariano is unlikely to play on the Survivor 50 cast

The Survivor legend has previously stated that he is retired from being a player. Rob has nothing left to prove as a player and has stated that he told host Jeff Probst he didn’t want to play on Survivor 50.

Sure, he could have been posturing because the show was going in a different and younger direction, but Rob sounded like he was done with Fiji.

Since he last played Survivor, Rob has been on The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island. He was a fan favorite on each show, denoting that he’s still got it when it comes to being a reality TV legend.

While many fans would likely be excited to see that Boston Rob Mariano is on the Survivor 50 cast, it seems highly unlikely. He was probably just enjoying the chance to troll fans on April Fool’s Day 2025.

More news from Survivor

Parvati Shallow has retired from playing Survivor. She, too, feels that there is nothing left to prove on the CBS show.

Survivor alums are showing up in The Traitors 4 rumors. Early odds about who might play in the fourth season have surfaced.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.