Parvati Shallow has retired from being a reality show competitor, won’t be on Survivor 50 cast

Survivor legend Parvati Shallow has retired.

Parvati revealed that she is done competing on reality competition shows and is ready to transition into hosting and producing.

Her comments followed her time on Deal or No Deal Island 2.

Survivor fans first met Parvati during Season 13 in the Cook Islands. She returned for (and won) Survivor 16 in Micronesia.

Since then, Parvati has been considered a Survivor legend, finishing as the runner-up on Heroes vs. Villans (Survivor 20) and competing on Survivor: Winners At War (Season 40).

Parvati also ventured to Scotland to appear on The Traitors US and Australia to play on their version of Survivor.

The end of one road for Parvati Shallow

Parvati was asked what the future holds for her after being on Deal or No Deal Island 2.

“I’m moving out of reality competitor, and I’m moving into host and executive producer roles and creating,” Parvati elaborated.

The reality TV legend has retired from playing but isn’t done in the genre.

“I started a podcast called Nice Girls Don’t Win with story producer Amy Bean, who was out on Deal or No Deal with me, and we’re interviewing interesting people and having really fun conversations there,” Parvati told TV Insider. “I’ve moved into a whole new arena of creative projects, and I’m really excited about what’s coming next.”

Parvati speaks about the Survivor 50 cast

Many Survivor fans wondered if Parvati would return for the 50th season. She responded specifically to that question.

“No, you’re not gonna see me out there,” Parvati revealed in a new interview.

Will host Jeff Probst and the producers find another way to involve Parvati in Survivor 50? Stay tuned!

Parvati says goodbye to Deal or No Deal Island

Parvati posted a lengthy Instagram note following her elimination from Deal or No Deal Island 2.

“What a wild ride! Thank you @dealornodealtv for inviting me to play the most fun game show ever. And @joemanganiello for being the hottest host on the island! I loved every minute of the emotional roller coaster this game strapped me into & I cannot wait for all of you to see the mind blowing, head exploding finale next Tuesday!! @nbc @peacock,” she wrote.

