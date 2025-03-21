Survivor 50 voting results: Fans get some bad news

The Survivor 50 fan voting continued this week.

CBS presented three new categories that fans could vote on.

The producers continued efforts to involve fans in deciding key aspects of Survivor 50.

Four voting categories were revealed during the Survivor 48 season premiere, and three more were released on Wednesday night (March 19).

This time, fans can vote on the Final Four Challenge, how much power the Survivor 50 Advantages will have, and whether or not a Tribe Switch happens.

Fans are truly getting control over important Survivor 50 aspects, setting up a season that could be epic.

Some bad news about the Survivor 50 voting results

Unfortunately, some bad news about the Survivor 50 voting results was revealed.

The results won’t be revealed until Survivor 50 has been filmed.

The producers want the Survivor 50 cast to begin the season blind. It’s an interesting strategy to ensure the players don’t know what’s coming.

Keeping the rules and twists a secret should add to the excitement level of the new season.

The Survivor 50 filming dates will likely begin in late spring or early summer, so we aren’t far from rumors about the cast names.

Jeff Probst recently revealed that they are down to 50 possible players, but a cast of 50 people isn’t manageable.

What do you think about the producers keeping the Survivor 50 voting results a secret? Do you think keeping the cast in the dark is a good idea?

Survivor 50 fan voting isn’t done yet

There are two more rounds (after this one) for the Survivor 50 fan voting. Fans have already voted on whether or not to keep the Fire-Making Challenge and if the reunion show should be live again.

Jeff Probst also confirmed it won’t be 39 days long. Many fans had asked if they could vote to extend the season past 26 days, but Jeff ended those thoughts early on.

Here’s a link to the voting page. Each round of voting usually lasts a week.

