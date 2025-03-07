Who won The Traitors 3? The season finale recap has arrived

The season finale of The Traitors 3 arrived on Thursday night.

It was a dramatic evening, with surprises and twists as The Traitors 3 winner was revealed.

The Day of Reckoning Is Upon Us — The Traitors 3, Episode 11 — provided everything viewers could want.

When we last tuned in for Episode 10, Tom Sandoval was Murdered. That left six people competing for a possible $250,000 prize pool.

At the Roundtable, people turned on Ivar Mountbatten, while others zeroed in on Danielle Reyes from Big Brother.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A tie vote meant a tie-breaker vote between Banishing Ivar or Danielle. The episode ended without resolution, leaving it for the season finale of The Traitors 3.

The Traitors 3, Episode 11 recap

The March 6 episode picked up at the Roundtable as Britney Haynes revealed her tie-breaking vote.

Danielle Reyes was Banished as Britney flipped on her fellow Big Brother alum.

The final five players had been decided. Britney, Ivar, Gabby Windey from The Bachelor, Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron, and Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey remained.

Host Alan Cumming announced that Britney was the Seer. This new power meant she could meet with any player and learn their true identity. But Britney was the final Traitor, so it was an interesting spot.

#TheTraitorsUS Farewell to the last original Traitor, one of the longest-lasting Traitors in the US series, and one of the most polarizing players I have ever seen on this show



Almost 20 years after her last major gig (sorry Reindeer Games), it was so much fun to see Danielle… pic.twitter.com/R5ERrZghYL — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) March 7, 2025

Britney uses her Seer power

Britney chose to meet with Gabby. Gabby was a Faithful – as we already knew.

Five people were left and four were unsure if someone was a Traitor.

Britney told Ivar, Dolores, and Dylan that Gabby was a Faithful. Gabby was thankful that Britney was honest.

A final mission to boost the prize pool

As is usually the case, the players had a chance to add lots of cash to the prize pool during the final mission. They did just that.

The final prize pool was $204,300.

A Roundtable vote to secure the final four

Dylan went after Britney at the Roundtable. It led to Britney going after Dylan.

One of them was about to get Banished.

Britney was Banished.

Who is The Traitors 3 winner?

Dylan, Dolores, Ivar, and Gabby made it to the end.

The quartet had to vote on ending or continuing the game.

Everyone voted to end the game.

Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Ivar Mountbatten, and Dolores Catania won The Traitors 3.

The $204,300 gets split four ways.

The Traitors 3 reunion is currently streaming

Fans can now watch The Traitors 3 reunion. It is now streaming on Peacock.

Oh Thursday can't come soon enough 🤭#TheTraitorsUS finale and reunion arrive this Thursday on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/4Qsh7twbUh — Peacock (@peacock) March 5, 2025

More reality TV news

Fans are voting on Survivor 50 specifics. It’s shaping up to be an exciting and monumental season.

Big Brother winner Mike Boogie was arrested again. He has found trouble since exiting the house.

A new season of The Amazing Race will focus on Big Brother alums. Each team will feature someone from Big Brother.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 is streaming on Peacock.