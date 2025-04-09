The Amazing Race spoilers reveal the final three teams: Big Brother alums spotted in finish line video

New spoilers from The Amazing Race reveal which three teams have made the final leg.

The Amazing Race 38 is filming overseas, and each team features at least one Big Brother alum.

This new season will air during the next television season and should not be confused with The Amazing Race 37 from Wednesday nights this spring.

Many Big Brother alums have participated in seasons of The Amazing Race, but TAR38 is special.

The producers invited former houseguests to team up with their loved ones for a new season.

The $1 million prize drew the attention of 14 Big Brother alums, and they have been battling for several weeks.

Who is on The Amazing Race Season 38 cast?

Below is the breakdown of who accepted an invite to the race. Many players are from recent Big Brother seasons, with a few folks sprinkled in from the past.

A few controversial players, especially Angela Murray from Big Brother 26, are also in the mix to spice things up.

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter, Lexi.

Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad, Jack.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister, Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother, Eric.

Izzy Gleicher from BB25 and her fiance, Paige.

Jag Bains from BB25 and his brother, Jas.

Kyland Young from BB23 and Taylor Hale from BB24 (reportedly dating).

Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife, Megan.

Joseph Abdin from BB24 and his brother, Adam.

Hannah Chaddha from BB23 and her sister, Simone.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother, Giacomo.

Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend, Alex.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister, Stephanie.

The Amazing Race spoilers: Who made the final leg on TAR38?

New social media posts reveal which teams made the final three spots.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Joseph Abdin, Tucker Des Lauriers, Izzy Gleicher, and Kyland Young (with Taylor Hale) made it to the final four.

Izzy and her partner finished fourth on the latest leg, eliminating them from the race. That leaves Joseph, Kyland (with Taylor), and Tucker battling for the $1 million prize.

Below is an Instagram post with videos of the final teams arriving at the finish line. Scroll through the slides to see the teams in action.

