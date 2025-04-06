Big Brother alums reach final four while filming The Amazing Race 38: New spoilers and results from TAR38

The TAR38 cast has reached Italy.

New spoilers show that the Big Brother alums left on The Amazing Race 38 have reached the final four of the season.

Filming continues for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which is projected to air on CBS in the fall of 2025.

A season of the show is also airing on Wednesday nights this spring, but producers are already filming new content for next year.

The TAR38 cast features 14 Big Brother alums, each hoping to land the $1 million prize.

It’s even more than the $750,000 prize for a Big Brother winner.

Regarding Big Brother winners, three of them are reportedly on the TAR38 cast.

Two Big Brother teams have won past seasons of the show, with BB19’s Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf doing it first. Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao from BB23 won it a few years later.

Who is on The Amazing Race Season 38?

Before checking out the new TAR results, here’s the rumored cast. As a reminder, these names are still rumors as they are filming and haven’t been confirmed by CBS.

Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter, Lexi.

Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad, Jack.

Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister, Kristine.

Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother, Eric.

Izzy Gleicher from BB25 and her fiance, Paige.

Jag Bains from BB25 and his brother, Jas.

Kyland Young from BB23 and Taylor Hale from BB24 (reportedly dating).

Matt Turner from BB24 and his wife, Megan.

Joseph Abdin from BB24 and his brother, Adam.

Hannah Chaddha from BB23 and her sister, Simone.

Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother, Giacomo.

Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend, Alex.

Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister, Stephanie.

Which Big Brother teams are winning TAR38?

Below are the latest TAR38 results. This information has been shared on social media. Many fans have found CCTV footage, tourist photos, and various additional sources of info online.

13th place: Enzo Palumbo from BB12 and BB22 and his brother.

12th place: Angela Murray from BB26 and her daughter.

11th place: Matthew Turner from BB24 and his wife.

10th place: Kat Dunn from BB21 and her boyfriend.

9th place: Hannah Chadda from BB23 and her sister.

8th place: Rubina Bernabe from BB26 and her sister.

7th place: Natalie Negrotti from BB18 and her sister.

6th place: Tucker Des Lauriers from BB26 and his brother.

5th place: Chelsie Baham from BB26 and her dad.

If the TAR 38 rumors are correct, we are down to the final four teams.

The remaining Big Brother alums: Jag Bains, Kyland Young (with Taylor Hale), Joseph Abdin, and Izzy Gleicher.

The final 4 teams remaining for the newest season of The Amazing Race. #BB26 #TAR38



2 Big Brother winners remain in the game. pic.twitter.com/i0iFjjwtiA — Big Brother What Now? (@BB_WhatNow) April 6, 2025

