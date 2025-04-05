Big Brother alum Victor Arroyo shares new body after giving up alcohol and eating ‘cleaner’

Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18 is proud of his diet and lifestyle changes over the past year.

The former houseguest looks good in a new photo shared on social media that he compared to a photo he took a year ago.

Big Brother fans met Victor during the summer of 2016.

When he joined the BB18 cast, Victor was a gym manager from Slidell, Louisiana. He was an intense competitor known for battling his way back into the house.

Victor played hard and finished in fifth place but left the show with something even more noteworthy.

A friendship was struck up with Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel. Later, that friendship turned into a romantic relationship outside of the house.

Victor and Nicole got married, and they have a son named Arrow.

Victor Arroyo shares an update on his health

“Last year I would regularly get messages saying I fell off, fat, out of shape….they were partially right,” Victor captioned a new Instagram post.

“I’m not what I once was and I never plan to be. Always growing, learning, and adapting. Fatherhood was definitely a big kick in the a$$ and a reality check. And ultimately it’s because of Arrow, and not the online peanut gallery, that I made changes and here are the main ones,” the Big Brother alum added.

Beside photos from March 2024 and March 2025, Victor listed the changes he made in life that he is proud of accomplishing.

Victor says he gave up drinking alcohol for eight months, began scheduling his meals and eating more healthfully, worked out in a focused fashion, and cut down on sweets and late-night snacks.

Victor’s results are evident in new before-and-after photos. He also urged his followers to consider taking a similar route.

“Anyways, all this to say, is it time you make a change? This is your sign!” Victor wrote. “Thanks for the support, hope the workout stories every morning are inspiring!”

Check out his post below, which has already received much support from his online followers and fellow Big Brother alums.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Victor Arroyo as a player (BB18).

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS.