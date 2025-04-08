Big Brother alums throw out first pitch at Pittsburgh Pirates game

Three Big Brother alums took the mound to throw out the first pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates this week.

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez got to throw the first pitch at the Pirates game.

Two good friends joined Josh on the mound, and they couldn’t stop smiling.

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat from Big Brother 20 and Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 took the mound with him.

Josh was featured during the 2017 Big Brother season, making it to the end due to a strong alliance with Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The BB19 jury voted for Josh to win the $500,000 prize. He later returned for Big Brother: Reindeer Games and has been on The Challenge numerous times.

Fessy appeared on Big Brother 20 and was infamously involved in an alliance that kept making terrible game moves. Kaycee Clark won that season over runner-up Tyler Crispen.

Derek was on Big Brother 23 and was part of the Cookout alliance. He made it to the end but lost to Xavier Prather.

Big Brother alums take the mound in Pittsburgh

“Can finally check throwing the First Pitch off the bucket list ⚾️ 💫,” Josh Martinez captioned an Instagram post.

“Thanks @pittsburghpirates for making a dream come true. Best part was being able to share the experience with good friends,” he added to the post.

Josh shared several photos from the big day and attached videos of him throwing the first pitch.

“So grateful we got to share this moment together, love you, brothers! Also, can we confirm if the ball actually made it to the mitt?” Derek Frazier wrote on the post.

You can scroll through the Instagram post shared below. It showcases the trio of Big Brother alums having lots of fun.

More news from reality TV

Big Brother alums made the final four on The Amazing Race. A new season is being filmed with at least one Big Brother alum on each team. The upcoming season just reached the final four.

Survivor 48 players created a Survivor 50 cast list. Each player revealed someone they hope will appear in the upcoming season.

Victor Arroyo from BB18 looks good after giving up alcohol. Victor recently shared some lifestyle changes he has made.

Rumors about The Traitors 4 cast came out. Peacock will be filming a new season in the Scottish Highlands very soon.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Josh Martinez (BB19), Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (BB20), and Derek Frazier (BB23).

Big Brother is on hiatus at CBS.