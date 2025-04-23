Big Brother alum Brittany Hoopes is pregnant, shares beautiful baby bump photo

It’s a baby girl for Brittany Hoopes.

The Big Brother 24 alum shared a fun baby bump photo of herself posing in the flowers with her husband.

Brittany played Big Brother in 2022, where she was close to fellow houseguest Michael Bruner.

In a season with many strong duos, Brittany and Michael stayed close until he got sent packing on Day 65.

Brittany, a hypnotherapist from Austin, Texas, made it a few more weeks in the house.

Brittany finished fourth on Big Brother 24, falling three days short of finale night. Taylor Hale won BB24, with Monte Taylor finishing second, and Matt Turner in third.

“Baby Girl is in bloom! 🌷,” Brittany captioned a new Instagram post.

“We are just soaking up every moment of this long-awaited pregnancy 🥰 It’s the neatest experience feeling her little kicks & jabs inside me,” she added.

“We can’t wait to meet you so soon, little girl! You are loved beyond measure,” Brittany closed out the note.

Brittany Hoopes shares her baby bump. Pic credit: @Britt.Hoopes/Instagram

The post features many photos of Brittany cradling her baby bump, while flowers encircle her and her husband.

Many Big Brother alums wrote words of support on the post. The couple looks very happy.

“Absolutely stunning photos! Sooo excited for yous!” noted Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 21 and 22.

“These turned out great! A beautiful family ❤️❤️,” posted Michael Bruner from BB24.

“Glowing!!! 💕💕🥰🥰,” noted Alyssa Snider from BB24.

Elena Davis from BB19 and Rachel Swindler from BB20 left supportive emojis on the post.

Big Brother alums support Brittany and her husband. Pic credit: @britt.hoopes/Instagram

A rainbow baby for Brittany and Stephen

“Is…that what I think it is?! 👀,” Brittany wrote on a post earlier in April.

She noted that the couple had suffered three miscarriages and had been through fertility procedures to have their baby.

“Stephen and I are beyond the moon excited for Baby Girl Hoopes to join us in early August! 💗,” she added to the post.

