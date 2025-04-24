The Challenge’s Mark Long teases All Stars 6 as ‘best one yet’ with another OG interested in returning

As the status of The Challenge: All Stars 6 remains unknown, Mark Long continues to tease fans with potential cast members who could return.

Viewers just finished watching former Road Rules castmates Adam Larson and Steve Meinke win All Stars Rivals, the fifth season of the spin-off.

In addition, viewers saw former Real World roommates and Battle of the Seasons winners, Frank Sweeney Fox and Sam McGinn, participate in their first installment of The Challenge in many years.

However, the finale didn’t feature host TJ Lavin speaking about seeing fans for another edition anytime soon. However, Mark has remained active in campaigning for the spinoff to get greenlit for another season.

In a message before MTV aired the final episode, he reminded fans that the spin-off wasn’t canceled and called for everyone to watch the Rivals finale.

In addition, he previously revealed that his friend and former castmate, Coral Smith, teased that she might return to the show if fans were interested, and suggested potential themes for additional All Stars seasons.

Another MTV OG teases a return for All Stars 6

Taking to X, former The Challenge winner Mark Long shared a short video clip featuring Mallory Snyder.

“The Challenge All Stars 6 is feeling like it might be the best one yet…,” he wrote in his X post, adding, “Coral now Mallory” with #WeWantAllStars6 and #TheChallengeAllStars6.

Mark also suggested that fans “Share and RT” his post on social media so that others can see it.

“Hi, Mallory from Real World: Paris here. I’ve been chatting with Mark Long and loving watching All Stars Challenges. They’ve been so much fun to watch. They’ve been pretty crazy,” she said in the clip.

“I was just wondering if you guys would want to see me on a possible All Star Challenge,” she added.

Mallory indicated she was “nervous but excited” to consider participating in one of the spin-off seasons.

In the comment section, fans shared their thoughts about seeing The Real World: Paris alum return for another version of The Challenge.

“If you could also get Evelyn I would be happy as a clam,” one fan commented, referring to former show winner Evelyn Smith.

“Love her. Ace has to be on too tho,” a commenter wrote about Mallory’s former Real World castmate.

Another wrote, “Awe she’s sweet as ever. Loved RW Paris! Yes for me!”

“Can we offer Lando Commando a bag to join the season? If that doesn’t get it greenlit idk what will,” a fan commented regarding former winner Landon Lueck.

Much like recent All Stars 5 winner Steve, Mallory appeared in just one season of The Challenge after participating in The Real World. She was an early elimination on The Inferno courtesy of Road Rules: South Pacific’s Christena Pyle.

However, Mallory’s hiatus from MTV and The Challenge has lasted over 20 years. Her Real World season also connects her to several notable Challenge stars, including Adam King, two-time All Stars participant Ace Amerson, and multi-time Challenge winner Chris “CT” Tamburello.

All Stars Rivals marked the first installment of the spin-off to air episodes on MTV, which received criticism from some fans who preferred seeing it on Paramount+. In addition, critics mentioned that the cast featured newer Challenge stars and many who didn’t get their start on an MTV show.

Amid the excitement for potential returns, an insider suggested there is still no confirmation that the spin-off will film anytime soon, leaving fans with doubts about its continuation.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA on MTV.