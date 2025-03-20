The Challenge’s Mark Long teases an iconic OG’s return for All Stars Season 6

With the latest season of The Challenge: All Stars on MTV, some fans have complained about the arrival of cast members who aren’t among the OGs to the spin-off, including reality TV stars from other networks.

In the premiere season, viewers saw MTV legends like Trishelle Cannatella, Teck “Money” Holmes, Syrus Yarbrough, Kendall Shepard, Jonna Mannion, and Mark Long.

Additional seasons continued providing OGs but gradually sprinkled in more recent cast members.

Some of the other OGs included Tina Barta, Tyler Duckworth, Adam Larson, and Frank Sweeney Fox.

Mark, aka “The Godfather,” recently teased that one of the most significant stars of The Challenge’s early history could return to the show.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to Mark and the Real World star herself, Coral Smith could return for another run at The Challenge.

Coral releases a surprise video to The Challenge fans

On Wednesday, Mark took to Instagram and released a video from his good friend Coral with a logo for The Challenge: All Stars above her and a small photo of her next to that. Tone Loc’s Wild Thing played in the background behind her.

“Hey guys, it’s Coral. So, I was minding my own business, and I got this phone call from the one and only Mark Long. We start shootin’ the s***, and then he says something about All Stars? I’m like All Stars? Who would want to see me on All Stars? Anyone?” she asked before the video ended.

“As we get ready for tonight’s all new episode of #TheChallengeAllStars5 … I have an important message from MOTHER … If we do another season, who wants to see #CORAL on #TheChallengeAllStars6 ???” Mark wrote in his caption.

Fans first met Coral during an iconic season of MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York, featuring another significant MTV star. Mike Mizanin became WWE’s The Miz after his days on The Challenge.

Coral appeared in six seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and quickly became a feared competitor due to her outspoken nature. She started in 2002’s Battle of the Seasons, which she and her teammates, The Miz, Sean Duffy, Elka Walker, Kelley Limp, and Danny Roberts, won.

Coral also reached four straight finals in her first four seasons of The Challenge, earning $73,000 in prize money. That’s much less than today’s All Stars winners typically get.

Fans last saw her compete in The Gauntlet III in early 2008 before she rode off into the sunset to live her life. However, now it seems a strong possibility that Season 6 will occur and she’ll return.

The Challenge family sounded off about bringing Coral back for All Stars

Many of The Challenge stars dropped by the comment section and shared their feedback about Coral’s potential return.

“If she goes on and doesn’t skate to the final I will legit make whoever voted her in miserable,” Wes Bergmann wrote.

“She is still [fire emojis],” Ace Amerson commented.

Darrell Taylor commented, “This better not be AI #bringbackcoral.”

Challenge alums weigh in. Pic credit: @themarklong/Instagram

“Holy s*** YAS!!!!!!” Tina Barta wrote with fire and clapping hands emojis.

All Stars Rivals cast member Katie Cooley wrote “Me!!!!!” and Marie Roda suggested, “If this is real ill do the next one for free.”

More comments from Challenge alums. Pic credit: @themarklong/Instagram

Mark teased another potential return for All Stars several weeks ago, suggesting an iconic theme could return. Like the Rivals recently returned for Season 5, The Godfather suggested that fans could see an All Stars: Exes season featuring OG castmates.

After fans recently called All Stars Rival the “worst season,” among other things, bringing back more OGs could be the secret sauce to help keep the show popular.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.