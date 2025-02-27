The Challenge’s Mark Long teases return of iconic theme and former castmates to All Stars 

The Challenge: All Stars is airing Season 5, featuring the classic Rivals theme from previous seasons.

During its many seasons, the flagship featured three Rivals seasons, including the memorable Rivals III, where Johnny Bananas stunned his teammate Sarah Rice and claimed all the prize money for himself.

All Stars Rivals also includes pairs of castmates with a feud, whether it’s due to a former argument, falling out, throwing shade, or backstabbing move from the game.

Among the teams are Nany Gonzalez with Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat with Amber Borzotra, Veronica Portillo with Katie Cooley, and Ashley Mitchell with Aneesa Ferreira.

Former showmance couple Dario Medrano and Ashley Kelsey seem to get along despite their differences.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They might also qualify for the iconic theme Mark Long recently mentioned that fans shared feedback about.

Mark Long suggested a classic theme for All Stars

Mark Long, aka “The Godfather,” is synonymous with MTV, The Challenge, and All Stars. He helped launch the All Stars spin-off, which he initially brought forth with his online We Want OGs campaign.

Fresh off his appearance on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, Mark continues promoting All Stars as it airs on MTV. He recently took to X and suggested another classic theme for the spin-off.

“If we did an All Stars #EXES edition … who would be some teams you’d like to see???” Mark added, “I’ll go first: Dunbar and Paula.”

Mark Long has some ideas. Pic credit: @TheMarkLong/X

Those former castmates are The Real World: Key West’s Paula Meronek and The Real World: Sydney’s Dunbar Merrill.

Both appeared in multiple seasons of The Challenge and have won at least once. They also had a showmance and falling out before appearing as teammates on the original MTV Battle of the Exes season.

It’s also been years since fans have seen either of them on reality TV, making them an excellent fit for the All Stars theme.

Fans suggested other pairs for All Stars Exes

In the X comment section, many of The Challenge fans shared which former romantic pairs and showmances might be good choices for All Stars Exes.

“Bananas & Morgan,” a fan replied, adding, “Too bad he’d walk off set.”

In addition to Morgan Willett, who said she has no interest in returning to The Challenge, Bananas has other exes he could pair with, including Moriah Jadea, Angela Babicz, and Natalie Negrotti.

Additional fan suggestions included Mark with Robin Hibbard, Tyrell “Ty” Ruff with Emily Schromm, and Brad Fiorenza with Britni Thornton.

The fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @TheMarkLong/X

Interestingly, one couple who aren’t both MTV OGs could qualify. Nany, part of the spin-off’s current cast, announced her split from fiancee Kaycee Clark just before the All Stars Rivals premiere.

The original Battle of the Exes aired on MTV in 2012, and Bananas and his ex, Camila Nakagawa, claimed the win. The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II featured Jordan Wiseley and Sarah Rice winning, with the season airing in 2015.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.