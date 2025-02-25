The Challenge fans call out ‘awkward’ All Stars 5 scene featuring Nany Gonzalez before her breakup

A lot can happen between when The Challenge films a season and when the episodes finally air.

The latest version of the competition show’s spinoff, All Stars 5, features a Rivals theme. Competitors arrived at the filming location to learn they’d partner with castmates they probably wouldn’t get along with.

Nany Gonzalez returned to the show after her brief hiatus and had to work with former War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran.

It also marked her first season since Ride or Dies, in which her fiancee, Kaycee Clark, was also in the cast.

Just days before MTV premiered All Stars Rivals, Nany and Kaycee revealed they’d officially broken up.

An upcoming episode of the spinoff features a scene that fans recently called “awkward” and even “diabolical” as it involves the former couple.

The scene’s airing arrives weeks after they announced their breakup, and Nany shut down rumors she cheated with an All Stars 5 castmate.

Nany and Kaycee All Stars 5 chat revealed before their breakup

As viewers often see, cast members on The Challenge have video calls to speak with their loved ones back home. In some instances, those loved ones are castmates.

A preview clip for All Stars 5, Episode 5, features Nany all smiles as she gets to video chat with Kaycee and her dog Milli.

They briefly discussed Nany seeing photos of the dog’s birthday party and the silly outfit the dog wore in the pictures.

“Go do work. You are a bada** babe. Rip somebody’s head off,” Kaycee joked with Nany.

“I love you, babe,” Nany told her, blowing multiple kisses to Kaycee before ending the call.

Several other castmate romantic pairings are also in the clip. Adam Larson talks to his girlfriend, The Challenge’s Averey Tressler. Devin Walker is beaming as he speaks with his showmance-turned-romantic partner, Michele Fitzgerald.

In the video call footage, Leroy Garrett also speaks to Kam Williams, and Amber Borzotra chats with Chauncey Palmer and their child, Sunny.

While those couples are seemingly still together romantically, Kaycee and Nany are not. The Challenge castmates were engaged when All Stars 5 filmed but shared their breakup with fans in matching Instagram Story posts last month.

Fans called out ‘awkward’ Nany and Kaycee scene

Many of The Challenge fans expressed their thoughts about seeing Nany talk to Kaycee in the upcoming episode.

“Nany and Kaycee have got to feel awkward watching that clip,” one commenter said.

Another commented, “The Nany/Kaycee clip didn’t age well,” and “I’m sad about Nany & Kaycee actually.”

“It still hurts that KayCee and Nany broke up😭😭,” an individual wrote.

Others said it was a “diabolical choice” to put the Kaycee and Nany scene first in the clip or that they were happy to see them still friends despite their breakup.

Nany and Kaycee announced their breakup in late January, just days ahead of the Rivals premiere on MTV. They indicated it “wasn’t an easy decision” but was best for them, and they were “both moving forward with love and kindness” in their hearts.

Following that reveal, Nany slammed online speculation that she cheated with castmate Melissa Reeves while filming All Stars 5.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.