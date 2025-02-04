The Challenge star Nany Gonzalez slams All Stars Rivals cheating claims

With Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark’s recent breakup, rumors of cheating in the relationship surfaced online.

The couple had been dating for several years after meeting on The Challenge and became engaged in 2023.

There had been talk of the couple pursuing in vitro fertilization to attempt to have a child together.

However, just before the premiere of All Stars Rivals arrived on MTV, Nany and Kaycee released matching statements to announce their split.

Based on their remarks, things were still amicable between them. Nonetheless, fan speculation online suggested that cheating may have caused the breakup.

Nany recently addressed the claims, responding to a fan who suggested she cheated on Kaycee with a castmate during All-Stars 5.

Nany shut down fans’ cheating speculation

Taking to her Instagram Story, Nany shared several fan comments on one of her Instagram posts.

The first asks where all her content went from Nany’s Instagram page, as only one post remained on her page. Many of the other photos and videos likely featured Kaycee. That commenter also asked if she and Kaycee had broken up.

Another fan replied to inform the original commenter: “there’s speculation she cheated while on All Stars. People are thinking maybe with Melissa. Makes the most sense.”

Nany shared a screenshot of those comments on her IG Story and slammed the accusations.

“Hey so this is honestly so sad. I know I don’t owe any sort of explanation, but not only is comment absolutely false, but it’s also very disappointing someone would stoop this low to make such a claim,” she wrote.

On her IG Story, Nany addresses speculation that she cheated on Kaycee. Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Nany continued by saying she and Kaycee “still have so much love for each other” and that it is “truly SO sad to see the amount of people who absolutely prey on the downfall of others.”

“I will continue to live my life, unapologetically, while you continue to speculate. Just don’t be such an a******. Thanks,” she wrote.

Melissa is part of the All Stars 5 cast, teaming up with her rival Nicole Zanatta, whom she hooked up with during a previous season of The Challenge. Nicole dated Laurel Stucky off and on.

During a Challenge reunion meetup, Laurel and Melissa hung out and shared some steamy photos on social media to frustrate Nicole, leading to the feud or rivalry for All Stars 5.

Fans mentioned Nany’s previous history with Melissa on The Challenge

In the recent All Stars Rivals premiere, Nany mentioned her relationship with Kaycee during a confessional interview, indicating they were still together as of that episode’s filming.

Over a week ago, a fan’s Reddit forum post spotlighted a clip with a brief “make out” scene involving Nany and Melissa Reeves from Total Madness. That was the same season Nany and Kaycee bonded and ultimately started dating.

Melissa recently uploaded an emotional video requesting fans to “be nice” to others as the All-Stars 5 episodes arrived. She indicated she might not watch the season because her mother died during filming, and watching episodes would involve revisiting the painful experience.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.