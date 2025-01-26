The Challenge’s Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark reveal breakup before All Stars 5 premiere

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark have announced their breakup just days before the premiere of The Challenge: All Stars 5.

The two reality TV stars first met through MTV’s competition series while Kaycee was a rookie on Total Madness.

Living together with other castmates inside a bunker in the Czech Republic created a friendship that became a relationship.

Their story became featured in multiple seasons of The Challenge, including an emotional elimination battle in the Spies, Lies, & Allies final.

An engagement arrived within the past few years, and the couple looked towards a future that included children.

However, fans suspected a breakup within the past few weeks, and the couple recently confirmed those suspicions.

Nany and Kaycee announced their breakup to fans

On Saturday, Nany shared an Instagram Story post in which she revealed she and Kaycee chose to split.

“After a lot of reflection, Kaycee and I have decided to go our separate ways. This definitely wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s what’s best for the both of us,” Nany wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way — we’re both moving forward with love and kindness in our hearts & we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time. Love, Nany & Kaycee,” their statement said.

The breakup arrives over a year after the couple announced their engagement and amid recent seasons of The Challenge for both MTV stars.

Kaycee revealed a tough loss in 2024

In November, Kaycee revealed the passing of her father, creating an emotional time in her life. She shared a memorial post 50 days after her loss, indicating she still couldn’t believe he was gone and had learned “everything” she does daily from him.

“I cry everyday wishing I could call you again Dad. You were my best friend I would call you for everything what I would do to just hear your voice again to hear your laugh to talk to you about sports and what we’re going to do for the holidays,” she wrote in part of the caption.

Nany was among those in the comment section on one of Kaycee’s posts, leaving a heart and praying hands emoji.

“We know you are there to be here strength when she needs it,” a fan replied.

Nany to appear in All Stars Rivals season following Kaycee’s Battle of the Eras run

It’s unclear what the couple’s situation was when Kaycee’s father passed away. However, Nany seemingly deleted most of her Instagram content weeks ago, posting only her All Stars 5 promotional cast photo.

Kaycee, a former Big Brother 20 winner, has appeared in five seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, with Battle of the Eras as her most recent.

Kaycee and Nany bonded during Total Madness, Kaycee’s rookie season, creating friction between Kaycee and fellow Big Brother star Bayleigh Dayton. A relationship off the show between Kaycee and Taylor Jimenez unraveled due to Kaycee’s flirty new relationship with Nany.

Viewers saw the continuing showmance and growing relationship of Nany and Kaycee in Spies, Lies & Allies. They reached the season final together but had to face off in a women’s elimination during the event. With many tears shed, Nany lost to Kaycee, who then won the season with Chris “CT” Tamburello.

The couple returned for Season 39, aka Ride and Dies. This time, Nany reached the final alongside Johnny Bananas, while Kaycee and her brother, Kenny Clark, were eliminated ahead of it. Nany and Bananas finished as the runner-up team to winners Devin Walker and Tori Deal.

Kaycee recently appeared in Season 40, Battle of the Eras, as part of the Era 4 team. Despite being one of the 40 fierce competitors capable of winning the season, her friend and ally, Tori Deal, defeated her in an elimination, sending her home.

Viewers will soon see Nany on their screens in The Challenge: All Stars Rivals. She’s partnered with Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, who was her teammate during War of the Worlds and later a ferocious feud on Ride or Dies. Other castmates include Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Frank Sweeney, and Leroy Garrett.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.