The Challenge stars Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark are officially engaged after beautiful proposal

Nany Gonzalez and girlfriend Kaycee Clark are ready to move on to the next exciting chapter of their lives together.

The couple, known for reality TV appearances on MTV’s The Challenge, are officially engaged following a sweet proposal at the beach.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, both women shared a video post showing footage from their engagement.

The beautifully shot video features Nany and Kaycee on a beach as gentle waves crash onto the shore. A slower rendition of Shaina Twain’s Still the One plays as footage reveals Kaycee hugging Nany from behind to kiss her.

Additional shots feature the couple in one another’s arms, Nany kissing Kaycee as they dip their feet in the water and then celebrating the exciting moment.

Following those moments, a scene features Nany down on one knee on the beach with flaming letters that spell out “WILL U MARRY ME” behind her.

Based on the footage, she appears to propose to Kaycee and presents a ring to her. The couple hugs and embraces one another afterward in a sweet moment as a large flamethrower shoots a flame into the sky behind them.

Kaycee shares sweet message for Kaycee: ‘I am blessed’

Along with the video footage came a special message from Nany to her girlfriend of several years.

“From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special. Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life, Kaycee Noelle,” Nany said in her IG post’s caption.

“Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way,” Nany also wrote, adding, “PS: bet no one saw that ending coming.”

View the full video below featuring additional shots of the engagement and celebration.

As of this report, the couple’s post had received over 32,000 likes and 600-plus comments from friends, fans, and followers, offering congratulations and well wishes.

Based on previous social media posts that Nany shared, the engagement may have taken place in Thailand where the couple was recently vacationing.

Challenge castmates offer congratulations to the couple

With the reveal of the engagement video post, many of Nany and Kaycee’s friends and castmates from The Challenge stopped by. Among them was married man Wes Bergmann as well as Kam Williams. As many fans saw, “Killa Kam” found love and started a family with another Challenge co-star, Leroy Garrett.

“I’m soooo happy for y’all CONGRATSSS again!!” Kam wrote to Leroy’s former Real World castmate Nany and Double Agents teammate Kaycee.

“Yassss I love this for both of you! This is such good news!” Wes commented.

Their castmate Amanda Garcia said she was “crying” and called them “f***in couple goals” after seeing the video and hearing the big news.

Kyle Christie joked that he would be at the wedding as the “maid of honour” for both of them.

Nany and Kaycee famously met on The Challenge, as they first became castmates during the Total Madness season. They continued dating beyond that season, with the couple returning for Double Agents and then Spies, Lies & Allies, which Kaycee won.

They were back again for MTV’s recent Ride or Dies season, with Nany teamed up with her ex-boyfriend and castmate Johnny Bananas. Nany partnered with her brother Kenny Clark. While Kaycee and Kenny were eliminated ahead of the final, Bananas and Nany finished as runner-ups to Tori Deal and Devin Walker.

Viewers will see Kaycee, who previously won CBS’ Big Brother 20, return in Season 39 of The Challenge, aka The Battle For a New Champion. Kaycee will appear as one of the former winners who shows up to compete in an elimination against another competitor.

