The Challenge: Sebastian Noel reveals if he’s still dating Tori Deal after USA 2 showmance

The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff has brought several showmances into the spotlight throughout the season, leaving fans wondering if those individuals are still together.

In recent episodes, viewers have seen Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider together, suggesting they have become close during filming.

In addition, Survivor’s Sebastian Noel admitted his attraction for Tori Deal early in the USA 2 season, leading to their showmance.

He and Tori seemed to connect and continued exploring that situation based on footage shown to fans during several episodes.

Based on recent social media shares, they’ve seemed to stay together following the show’s filming. However, one never knows if they’re just friends or something more.

The former Survivor star recently answered “everyone’s favorite question” about whether he and Tori are still dating after USA 2 or if things faded after their showmance.

Sebastian talks about his post-show status with Tori

Sebastian recently appeared on Rob Has a Podcast following his aired elimination from The Challenge: USA 2 in Episode 9. While on the podcast, he spoke about his strategy in the game, which didn’t quite work out as he’d wanted.

He got asked if things worked out between him and Tori since their showmance seemed to be going strong during USA 2.

“I mean- we don’t want to date,” Sebastian said, adding that he’d been in a five-year relationship with Survivor castmate Jenna Bowman, and Tori was with Jordan Wiseley for four years.

“We don’t want that title right now. We want to be focusing on ourselves,” Sebastian said.

However, he mentioned that Tori is just “15 minutes away” in Miami, Florida, making it convenient to see her.

“We’ve been having fun. We see each other a couple of times a week and I think that’s perfect. I think that’s the way things should be. You know, she’s got a lot going on in her life, but, you know, I’m not in love with her, but I love the girl,” he said.

While he’s not dating her or calling her his girlfriend, Sebastian admitted he loves being around Tori and that she makes him happy, so “it’s perfect” how it is right now.

Sebastian reveals why he wanted to get Cory out of USA 2

In Episode 9, Sebastian revealed to Tori that he was ready to take a shot at one of the other MTV vets. He suggested to Tori that they target Cory Wharton to get someone big out of the game. However, Sebastian still had several other threats to win a final with Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

During the podcast interview, Sebastian was asked why he didn’t go after one of the other vets.

Sebastian said one of his biggest regrets from his Survivor season was not getting his biggest threats out of the game. In USA 2, he felt Cory was a physical threat to defeat him in an elimination or the final. He also admitted he connected with Wes, Bananas, and Fessy but not as much with Cory.

“I wanted to get big boys out. Specifically Cory. He’s a beast. If I have to go into a Hall Brawl against him, I’m probably toast. He’s a running back,” Sebastian said.

“Strategically for me, I knew I was gonna get a lot of votes, specifically because Chris [Underwood] was in there and they were craving to get Survivor out. I was the only other Survivor guy,” he shared, adding, “I’m not scared to take a shot like that. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

As viewers saw, Sebastian ended up in elimination due to the draw from The Hopper and faced fellow Survivor star Chris in a larger version of a game like beer pong. Chris’ strategy ended up being the winning one, sending Sebastian home.

While he didn’t compete in or win the final, he still made new friends, including Tori, who might be slightly more than friends with him, minus the relationship label.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.