The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves makes emotional plea asking fans to ‘please be nice’ during All Stars 5

Melissa Reeves revealed she’s unsure if she’ll be able to watch all of The Challenge: All Stars 5 season and encouraged fans to “please be nice.”

The former Total Madness finalist returned for MTV’s Battle For a New Champion, where she ultimately lost to former castmate Tori Deal in an elimination.

Now she’s part of the All Stars Rivals season, which recently premiered on MTV, featuring cast members paired with castmates with whom they have a rival or feud.

Melissa is Nicole Zanatta’s All-Stars partner. They hooked up during a past season of the show, but nothing further developed between them.

However, Nicole dated their other castmate, Laurel Stucky, which ended in a messy breakup.

Later, during a Season 39 reunion trip, Laurel and Melissa got together and posted some steamy photos on social media, which seems to be the basis of Melissa and Nicole’s “rivalry” on All Stars.

In a recent video clip, Melissa became emotional as she spoke about how difficult it will be for her to watch all of the All Stars 5 season.

Melissa endured a tough personal loss during All Stars 5 filming

Melissa shared an Instagram video recently in which she spoke about being kind to others as All Stars 5 airs on MTV.

“I just want to put a message out there to please be kind to people,” she shared in her Instagram video.

“I don’t know if I can physically watch All Stars. While I was away filming, my mom died, and I wasn’t there,” Melissa said, becoming visibly emotional.

“I don’t know if I can watch it now. When I was there, she was gone. So what I’m trying to say is, just be kind to people because it’s gonna be hard for me this season. It’s hard for other people as well for different reasons. Just please be nice,” she encouraged fans.

Monsters and Critics reported about Melissa’s mother passing in June 2024. In an Instagram post, The Challenge star expressed her difficult emotions regarding the loss.

“I want to die. How is this real. How are you gone. I feel like I’m living a nightmare. I want my mum back,” she said in a caption for her post.

Melissa previously indicated in a social media post several years before that her mother chose alcohol over her and her baby daughter, Vienna.

“Mother’s Day gets to me every year. I end up having a little cry because my mum is nowhere to be seen at any important point in my life. She’s always chosen alcohol over me & now Vienna too,” Melissa’s caption said.

“I’m so happy I have this little chunky chops to be the best mum I can to 💓,” she wrote.

Unbeknownst to her, Melissa was pregnant with Vienna during the Total Madness final, which she quit because she could not physically continue. She then took a brief break from the show to focus on being a mother and raising Vienna before returning for recent installments of The Challenge.

Based on her recent video, she and her mother still shared an important bond, making it difficult to watch All Stars 5 knowing what occurred while she was filming for the spinoff show.

Melissa’s All Stars castmates offered her support

Several of Melissa’s All Stars Rivals castmates dropped by in the comment section to offer love and support.

“Awww we love you girl! Sending you lots of love!” wrote Ashley Kelsey.

“One day at a time…. I love you !!” Da’Vonne Rogers commented.

Sam McGinn recalled “talking so much throughout the season” about Melissa’s mother.

“I hope that some of that makes it. I love you Mel and I can only imagine how great your mom was,” Sam commented.

In addition to Nicole, Sam, Ashley, and Da’Vonne, some of Melissa’s other castmates include her good friend, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Nany Gonzalez, and Corey Lay.

