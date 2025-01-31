The Challenge star Tori Deal shares why Jordan Wiseley is the GOAT over Johnny Bananas

There had been a debate for quite a while regarding the greatest of all time on The Challenge.

Many fans argued in favor of Johnny Bananas due to the number of seasons won, while others mentioned Chris “CT” Tamburello as the show’s all-time best.

However, the arrival of The Real World: Portland’s Jordan Wiseley seemingly settled the debate for many fans.

And according to his former fiancee, Tori Deal, there’s no question regarding the GOAT debate.

“Jordan. It’s not a question,” she said when asked who the greatest of all time is on The Challenge Fandom Podcast.

She explained that he’s “not perfect” and has flaws in the game but has officially stamped his name on the franchise.

Tori reveals her pick for The Challenge GOAT

Coming off her appearance in The Challenge: Battle of the Eras final, Tori mentioned two greats she competed alongside in Banans and Jordan. She explained during her podcast appearance that there’s no debate about who the show’s all-time great is.

“Bananas…he’s great. He’s incredible. He’ll surprise you. You’ll be like, ‘Oh s***, I can’t believe he did that,’” Tori said of the cast member who won the show seven times.

“Jordan is truly different, and it’s starting to be unfair that he keeps coming back and just winning,” she said, adding, “And even who he is as a person. You know, I just wonder sometimes like, ‘Wow, this person has gone through so much trouble in his life because he did have a disadvantage with having one hand.’”

Tori called him “relentless” and said she believes it’s “in his blood” that he’s this great at the competition.

“It’s just kind of his path in this life, and it’s really just powerful,” Tori told The Challenge Fandom Podcast hosts.

She said she believes Jordan’s purpose is to inspire others by showing them that achieving great things is possible under challenging circumstances.

“Specifically people that have limb differences, and that is just iconic,” she said.

Jordan crowned as the men’s GOAT of The Challenge

Battle of the Eras became Jordan’s fifth overall win on The Challenge and first since he won The Challenge: World Championship with Kaz Crossley. His other wins included Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2.

During the Season 40 reunion, Jordan spoke about winning yet another season and said that his castmates shouldn’t have allowed him ever to reach the final. Once he got there, he put on a masterclass performance by outcompeting the other men’s finalists, and it wasn’t even close.

A Karma Vote twist couldn’t change things in the final standings as it did for the women’s side. Michele Fitzgerald dropped from second to third place, and Rachel Robinson moved into a tie with Jenny West to win the season.

At the reunion, championship belts were awarded to The Challenge GOATs for the men and women, as determined by their castmates’ votes. While fans considered Rachel Robinson’s win controversial, there weren’t many arguments against Jordan receiving his belt for the men.

Bananas sat in a chair nearby in the studio and watched as his castmate received that distinction. He’s also spoken about the debate on his Death, Taxes and Bananas podcast, where Tori and Jordan have appeared as guests.

According to Bananas, fans have “biases” against him, preventing them from considering him the show’s all-time best.

“There is something so amazing about who he is as a person and his story in life that it’s just- it makes him the GOAT,” Tori said.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.