The Challenge’s Rachel Robinson reacts to fan claims she was ‘handed 200 grand’ and ‘bashing’ castmates

Rachel Robinson received The Challenge GOAT award after adding another win in her return for MTV’s Battle of the Eras.

She’d previously won two other seasons, The Gauntlet and The Duel II, making her a three-time champion of the competition series.

However, her latest win was controversial as fans and former cast members, including Zach Nichols, suggested the Karma Vote “tarnished” the game.

After initially coming in third place, Rachel finished in a tie for first with castmate and ally Jenny West due to the Karma Vote moving her up.

Meanwhile, the Karma Vote dropped Michele Fitzgerald from a second-place finish to third place, resulting in less prize money.

During the season’s conclusion with Battle of the Eras Reunion Part 2, Rachel and her castmate, Jordan, received special championship belts.

Rachel displayed her GOAT championship belt, and fans reacted

A day after MTV aired the reunion special, Rachel uploaded an Instagram video as she grooved to some music and prepped for her legs workout. In part of the video, she brought out the championship belt to show on camera.

“Woo! Woo! It’s so heavy to carry this. Era 1 all the way,” she said, displaying the shiny belt as she continued dancing.

Rachel eventually launched into her legs workout with various moves for others to perform.

Commenters mainly celebrated Rachel on her Instagram post and Challenge championship, but several called out the Season 40 winner.

“‘No one was handed a thing’ says woman that was handed over 200 grand that she didn’t deserve,” a commenter wrote.

Rachel replied, telling the commenter, “237,500 get it right,” and including several trophy emojis.

“@rachel_fitness will always have an asterisk,” the commenter replied.

The individual commented, “Talking about women supporting women, then constantly bashing women in confessional. You’ve never been a girls’s girl.”

Rachel replied with a yawning emoji, suggesting she was tired or bored with their comments.

Fans react to Rachel’s workout. Pic credit: @rachel_fitness/Instagram

Some of The Challenge fans disagreed with Rachel winning the GOAT award

Fans also vented on X, formerly Twitter, about their disapproval of Rachel receiving the GOAT award on the Season 40 reunion.

“Who the hell voted Rachel the goat? The girl literally finished 3rd in the final! The two other times she won, was with others! 1000% not the goat!!! Win a couple finals solo, then let’s talk,” a commenter wrote.

Jordan, who won the men’s GOAT award, has won five seasons, including The Challenge: World Championship spin-off. He won several MTV seasons with a partner or on a team, including Battle of the Exes II and War of the Worlds 2.

Fans are upset with Rachel’s win. Pic credit: @Chrissyk191 & @JohnSGale/X.com

“Rachel the female GOAT? Gtfoh #thechallenge40 #reunion,” a commenter wrote on X.

“Cara is more of a goat than rachel,” an X commenter posted.

Another commenter wrote: “Jordan being voted the GOAT, no problem there 100% agree given he destroys everyone in a final and his record. But those same people voting for Rachel over Jenny acting like Jenny didn’t just kill her in that final and has won 2 of 3 seasons she’s been on.”

More upset fans weigh in. Pic credit: @zay_dt, @madeforreality1, & @theJaredSved/X.com

Battle of the Eras was Rachel’s first MTV season since Battle of the Exes in 2011. She returned on The Challenge: All Stars 4 spin-off and seemed destined for another final appearance but lost to Cara Maria Sorbello in an elimination involving throwing ninja stars at targets.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.