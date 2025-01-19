The Challenge’s Zach Nichols shares why Michele Fitzgerald was ‘easier to dislike’ in Season 40

Zach Nichols gives credit when it’s due but doesn’t hold back on his opinions of The Challenge stars.

Following the conclusion of the Battle of the Eras final, he spoke about the various finalists’ performances, including a dominant performance by Jordan Wiseley.

Zach also credited the women, including former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald, for their competitive abilities in the final.

It was Michele’s first-ever appearance in a final in her four appearances on The Challenge, which included Spies, Lies & Allies, followed by USA 2 and Battle For a New Champion.

Unfortunately, Michele came up short in her first final, initially finishing second overall behind Total Madness winner Jenny West.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In addition, host TJ Lavin revealed that the Karma Vote twist dropped Michele from second to third place in the standings.

Zach comments about Michele’s Season 40 finish

During his podcast, Zach explained that it was “easier to dislike” Michele for many cast members because of her relatively short time appearing on The Challenge seasons.

“You don’t want to be the person who dislikes the lovable OG,” he said, adding, “So it’s easier to dislike the Survivor winner than it is the OG.”

That may have contributed to some of Michele’s lower scores from castmates in the Karma Vote, as they had less time to establish rapport or a relationship with the Era 4 representative.

Zach spoke about Michele officially becoming a Challenger. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

“It sucks because in any other season, literally ever, she gets second place,” Zach said.

He mentioned that, in his opinion, Michele “passed the test” to officially be considered a Challenger after finishing second to a competitor like Jenny.

Many of Michele’s castmates supported her at the Season 40 reunion, as she became teary-eyed and emotional recalling that she didn’t get that official second-place finish.

Michele reacted to Zach’s remarks as he said she ‘looks like she belongs in a vineyard’

While Zach praised Michele, he also mentioned that she doesn’t appear as someone who should win or compete in any finals. He compared her to one of the Season 40 winners, Jenny, who finished in a first-place tie with Rachel Robinson.

“It’s not about the money. She’ll make that money up. She really wanted that second place to prove [herself],” Zach said about Michele.

Zach said “no offense” to either Jenny or Michele, but “they’re just different builds.”

“One of them looks like they should win the final, and the other looks like they should be at a vineyard,” he said of the reality TV stars.

In the IG comment section, Michele called it “so true” that she “belongs in a vineyard.”

She also received praise from Chris “CT” Tamburello, whom she’d surprisingly called “overrated” as a Challenger during the Season 40 reunion.

“@mich_fitz came in 2nd place… And she should have received her ‘flowers’ for it,” CT commented.

Additional comments came from Michele’s castmates Nurys Mateo and Nia Moore, who said, “can’t deny that she’s a great competitor,” and “we gotta put respect on her name!”

That Challenge alums chat. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras reunion airs Wednesday, January 22, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV.