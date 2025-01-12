The Challenge Season 40 winner Jordan Wiseley calls himself ‘a killer’ and castmate ‘obsessed’

Jordan Wiseley stood tall once again as a champion on The Challenge, dominating the Battle of the Eras final against three other men.

With that win, he picked up his fifth overall and first since winning The Challenge: World Championship spinoff with Kaz Crossley.

Some may now consider him the greatest of all time on the competition show, while others feel he has some work to do.

And his road to potentially winning more championships could get more challenging in the future based on rising stars like Kyland Young.

The former Big Brother star reached his first final in Season 40 but quickly realized how tough the grueling competitions can be, with the swim-heavy events part of his fourth-place finish.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jordan recently discussed comments that Johnny Bananas made about their fellow finalist compared to himself.

Jordan calls Kyland ‘obsessed’ with The Challenge

After winning Season 40, Jordan appeared on the Zach Nichols Podcast with his former castmate, Zach, and Zach’s co-host, Pierre Bacall, to discuss The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

Zach mentioned how Bananas called Kyland “one of the hungriest competitors he’s ever seen” and asked if he was hungrier than Jordan during Season 40.

“No, but he’s more obsessed. I’m a killer. When I think hungry, I think hungry is like the ability to kill, and then there’s people who like analyze the game, right?” Jordan said.

Jordan appeared on the Zach Nichols Podcast to discuss winning Season 40. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

Zach said Kyland is similar to Billie Bean in Moneyball, whereas Jordan is like basketball legend Michael Jordan.

“Yes. [Kyland] can figure the game out. I just play it,” he added.

Jordan said Kyland studies things to figure out how to win. Meanwhile, Jordan claimed he often chooses the most challenging approaches to winning. He referenced his time on Free Agents, where he “made waves” during the season.

“Champions are made in the dirt, not on paper,” Zach said during the podcast clip.

Kyland responded to Jordan’s comments: ‘I’m not offended’

While Jordan may have taken the hard path in earlier seasons, his social game has taken him to a level where he could make enough connections and deals in Season 40 to stay out of The Arena.

Kyland entered two eliminations, sending home former champions Darrell Taylor and Devin Walker en route to the final. When the competition became an individual game, Jordan won four daily challenges, followed by three for Kyland.

He dropped by the Instagram comment section to respond to what Jordan said about his obsession with The Challenge.

“‘Obsessed’ is the #1 word used to describe Kobe, so I’ll take it,” he wrote as part of his comment.

Kyland added that he wasn’t “offended” by anything Jordan or Zach said, as he hadn’t “accomplished anything to prove this take wrong…. Yet.”

“But this is just flagship #2. In Jordan’s first 2 he had one final loss, and one midway elimination. Then he came back to win his next 3 IN A ROW!!! So all I’m saying, is let’s circle back on this conversation after 10 seasons,” Kyland suggested.

Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

He also gave “Nothing but respect for the 5x Champ” Jordan, adding a goat emoji at the end of his comment.

The competition series seems to be in great hands with competitors like Kyland as part of The Challenge’s new school era.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.