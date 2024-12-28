The Challenge’s Kyland Young addresses Jenny West’s controversial Season 40 win in daily challenge

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras has been full of controversies surrounding some of the show’s daily challenges and eliminations.

Among them, a recently aired episode of Season 40 featured former winner Jenny West, who won a critical event since it was one of the last daily challenges before the final.

It kept her safe from going into elimination and allowed her to participate in the chamber where Jordan Wiseley would decide which woman to send into The Arena.

However, Jordan shared a screenshot after the episode aired, showing that Jenny’s puzzle wasn’t accurate.

Fans called out The Challenge production for the missed error, which cost other women that critical win.

Battle of the Eras star Kyland Young leaned towards defending production and his castmate following the episode.

Kyland defends Jenny after a production error

While on Zach Nichols Podcast, Zach and his co-host Pierre asked Season 40 finalist Kyland about the controversy with Jenny’s win in the Bricks Fortress daily challenge.

“I would lean towards human error, only because I don’t know if it was that close,” Kyland said.

He explained that the time gap between himself, Johnny Bananas, and Jordan in finishing the puzzle was “not huge,” but Derek Chavez was far behind them.

Regarding the women, he said he felt Jenny was way ahead of the others, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Michele Fitzgerald, and Rachel Robinson.

However, Zach asked how long it might have taken Jenny to figure out and put together the correct solution for her puzzle if they told her hers was wrong.

Jenny secured a spot in the final while castmates battled in elimination

Jenny’s controversial win automatically qualified her for TJ Lavin’s final. Since she’d been one of the three women’s targets, her win meant she wasn’t eligible to go into the elimination. Meanwhile, Tori finished last, automatically putting her into elimination.

Michele wasn’t one of the three targets, so not finishing last meant she was automatically in the final.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Jenny would listen to arguments from Rachel and Cara about why they shouldn’t have to face Tori in elimination.

That didn’t matter much, as Cara’s fate was sealed because Rachel had a deal with Jordan earlier in the season. Ultimately, Cara went into elimination, which she lost to Tori just before TJ’s final.

Jenny’s controversial daily challenge win was among several controversies in Season 40. Earlier in the season, Horacio Gutierrez’s elimination sparked a heated debate over the fairness of the event.

While production showed Horacio and Derrick exclusive footage to clarify things, some fans still believe production rigs certain aspects of the reality competition series.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.