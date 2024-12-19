The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley calls out possible mistake with Season 40 daily challenge winner

Jordan Wiseley seemingly spotted a mistake with one of his castmate’s puzzles during The Challenge: Battle of the Eras.

In the recently-aired Episode 17, viewers watched a frantic daily challenge, with everyone trying to win ahead of the upcoming final.

However, it was crucial for the women, as Cara Maria Sorbello, Jenny West, and Rachel Robinson were targets facing the last women’s elimination. Tori Deal and Michele Fitzgerald also wanted to perform well.

The first-place woman for the event was safe from elimination and got to choose who would go into elimination.

The last-place woman would automatically go into the elimination event at The Arena.

Their difficult daily challenge, Fortress Bricks, involved carrying a specific amount of cinder blocks out of a castle before retrieving long wooden boards, which were puzzle pieces.

TJ announced Jordan and Jenny as the winners

Once a competitor had all their boards, they could attempt to assemble the correct image for their puzzle.

Several individuals finished ahead of their competitors, although based on Jordan’s recent post, production possibly overlooked one player’s mistake.

For the daily challenge, host TJ Lavin declared Jordan the winner for the men’s side, as he finished ahead of Johnny Bananas, Kyland Young, and Derek Chavez.

Meanwhile, Jenny seemingly saved herself by finishing first among the women. Michele and Rachel finished ahead of Tori and Cara.

Despite a three-minute penalty assessed before the event, Cara outperformed Tori in the puzzle aspect. That meant Tori, the last-place women’s competitor, would automatically face elimination at The Arena.

As the winners, Jordan and Jenny decided who would face Tori at The Arena. Due to alliances and agreements, Rachel was safe, so they picked Cara.

Jordan reveals a possible mistake that saved a competitor and cost others

Taking to his Instagram Story last night, Jordan shared a screenshot from part of the episode showing Jenny’s finished puzzle. However, he pointed out something seemed off.

“Top/bottom boards look… weird,” he wrote on the IG Story slide with a puzzled face emoji.

The screenshot shows that the top and bottom boards appear mixed up, and switching them would complete the correct image.

Jordan Wiseley shared a screenshot of Jenny’s finished puzzle during the Season 40 daily challenge. Pic credit: @jordan_wiseley/Instagram

However, there were no call-outs or arguments during the daily challenge, and host TJ Lavin blew the horn to declare Jenny the winner.

That meant Jenny was safe and decided the fate of a castmate. However, it’s possible that Michele could have grabbed that win, giving her the power to decide, and most likely, she would have spared Cara from going into elimination.

It’s not the first time a cast member called out something being off during a Season 40 daily challenge or elimination, as other individuals called out rules violations or mistakes.

Among them, Ryan Kehoe called Devin Walker out for a daily challenge mistake, and Horacio Gutierrez disputed his elimination results.

The Challenge producers later revealed additional footage to clarify for Horacio and his opponent, Derrick Kosinski, who won the event.

Cara Maria got eliminated just before the Season 40 final

Following Jordan and Jenny’s decision for Cara to face Tori in Episode 17, the cast traveled into the middle of the water at night to a ship TJ called the Sinister. He announced that Tori and Cara’s elimination would occur in the water.

It wasn’t a head-to-head physical event but involved physical and mental endurance. The objective was to tread water without quitting or sinking below the surface. The player who stayed above water longer than their opponent won.

As time passed, TJ added additional requirements, such as keeping one’s arms raised and elbows out of the water. Random snakes swam nearby, and small fish bit the women as they competed.

Ultimately, Tori outlasted Cara in what appeared to be a somewhat grueling event that took quite a while to finish. Cara said farewell to her castmates. TJ later revealed that the remaining competitors had reached the season 40 final.

It still was a refreshing return to MTV for Cara, who admitted before her exit that she felt she could be herself on Battle of the Eras. While she didn’t win the final, she stood up to castmate Laurel Stucky and built new friendships throughout Season 40.

Michele, Derek, and, surprisingly, Tori, who had formerly been Cara’s significant rival, became her closest friends before her exit.

The Challenge: Battle of the Era airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.