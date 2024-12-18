The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello reveals appearance ‘reset’ as fans praise ‘natural look’

The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello revealed she got a cosmetic “reset” to change her appearance.

Cara continues to battle with other behemoths of MTV’s competition series in Season 40, aka Battle of the Eras.

As of her recent social media post, she was still among the nine remaining competitors from a cast that initially started with 40 people.

However, Cara allowed her friend Derek Chavez to choose her as one of his three women’s targets for the next elimination to make things easier on him after his win over Cory Wharton.

That put the two-time Challenge champion on the chopping block as a potential candidate to compete in the upcoming women’s elimination.

With the final around the corner, viewers will discover what Cara and her castmates’ fates are when the MTV show resumes new episodes.

Meanwhile, now that filming has ended, Cara has been experimenting with changing her look, surprising fans with several appearance updates.

Cara shared ‘it’s good to reset’ as she revealed latest appearance changes

In an Instagram video this week, Cara Maria Sorbello shared an update about getting her lip filler dissolved by New York City board-certified nurse practitioner Christy Adams, the founder and CEO of SkinSplendid.

“@nursechristynyc completely dissolved my lip filler! Over time its good to reset. I am slowly starting to like my tiny lips but I want to even them out,” Cara wrote in her caption.

Cara also provided “full transparency” by sharing the recent procedures she had done.

“the refreshed and glowing face at the last video is the results of aerolase laser (targeting melasma), a botox sprinkle, and sculptra at the temples (better than threads: helps lift and build collagen and brighten skin),” she shared, adding that “Nurse Christy” specializes in “natural refreshed looking faces.”

The video shows before and after style footage of Cara seated in a chair with fuller lips, dissolving lips during the procedure, and her thinner lips afterward. She smiles to show off the reset looks.

“Did I have lip blindness? Do we like natural better?” she asked her fans and followers in a text overlay near the end of her video.

Along with her dissolved lips, Cara decided to make another change to her appearance. In a recent video this week, she revealed she went from her red hair to “Christmas Tree green in time for the holidays.”

In a video set to Michael Buble’s It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Cara proudly displayed her red hair and a small container of her new green hair color.

She placed a pair of fake red reindeer antlers on her head and playfully bopped around to accentuate her new holiday look.

“What do you think Team Green or Team Red,” she asked fans in a text overlay.

Fans reacted to Cara’s ‘natural look’

Many of Cara’s supportive fans flooded her comments sections to share their feedback about her new look. Many favored her dissolved lips after the procedures and praised her for ditching the filler.

“You look good either way, but you’ve always had an amazing smile regardless!” a fan commented, while another told her, “Natural is beautiful!!”

“Natural for sure! But you are stunning either way,” another fan wrote.

A fan told Cara, “I’m all for natural. but ultimately it comes down to whatever makes you feel the most confidence.”

Confidence is key. Cara’s recent return to The Challenge for All Stars 4 and Season 40 have featured her on the verge of another championship.

Her return seasons have also been a roller coaster ride, including her heated altercations with castmate Laurel Stucky and finding new friends and allies on the show. That included Cara buddying up with Michele Fitzgerald and setting aside differences with longtime rival Tori Deal.

Despite the obstacles, she’s also continued to show that she’s one of the all-time greats, with tremendous confidence in her skills to compete and possibly win another season of the show.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.