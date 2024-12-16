The Challenge’s Zach Nichols suggests Derek Chavez used ‘mental game’ on Cory Wharton before elimination

Former The Challenge winner Zach Nichols knows that MTV’s competition series isn’t just a game that’s won physically but also mentally.

He previously won with several of his The Real World castmates on Battle of the Seasons in 2012 and returned to the final several more times after.

While he’s not in the epic Battle of the Eras season, many of his former castmates are, including Cory Wharton and Derek Chavez.

Cory and Derek faced off in the Episode 16 elimination after previous elimination winner Jenny West selected them among her three targets.

The event wasn’t a head-to-head physical competition, so fortune was on Derek’s side. Instead, the objective was to be the first to carry cinder blocks to a platform in the sand and correctly assemble the puzzle pictured on the blocks.

Using a smart strategy for the event, Derek managed to oust the multi-time finalist Cory from the game, with the Season 40 final around the corner.

According to Zach, Derek may have also played a bit of a “mental game” with Cory in what he told him before they competed.

Zach suggests Derek might have used a ‘mental game’ with Cory

During the Zach Nichols Podcast, Zach talked about Derek’s chat with Cory ahead of their elimination. During The Challenge episode, Derek mentioned his sister who committed suicide and that the elimination event would fall on what would’ve been her latest birthday.

With that, he discussed with Cory how memorable a win would be against him at The Arena. Cory had already proven himself a juggernaut, going into eliminations three times during the season and defeating castmates Brad Fiorenza, Derrick Kosinski, and Josh Martinez.

Zach Nichols spoke about Derek and Cory’s elimination situation in Season 40. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

On the podcast episode, Zach asked his co-host if Derek might have implemented a mental game with Cory.

“He told him, ‘I have this extra inspiration because of my sister; this was her birthday,’ but then he said, ‘If I get a win against someone like you, that looks amazing for me,'” Zach said of Derek’s remarks to Cory.

“That’s the kind of weight that these Challengers like Johnny [Bananas], and Jordan [Wiseley], and CT [Tamburello] carry with them,” he said.

Zach suggested it might have been a “mental game,” as Derek basically told Cory, “You have a lot more to lose than me.”

Zach also gave the example of a previous upset elimination victory when former rookie competitor Jay Starrett defeated Chris “CT” Tamburello on Total Madness. It was considered a significant moment for the rookie during his early Challenge career and a surprising loss for CT.

Fans reacted to Zach’s take after Derek’s Season 40 win

For Derek, the elimination win was a special moment as he yelled that it was for his late sister. It also brought him one step closer to his first-ever final on MTV’s The Challenge.

He previously appeared in the final of the spin-off, The Challenge: All Stars 4, but was eliminated during the event.

In the comments section of Zach’s Instagram post, fans shared their thoughts about what Derek did with Cory in Battle of the Eras before their elimination event.

“Genuine with a lil bit of mental game added into it,” one fan commented.

Another said for The Challenge and other situations, “Never underestimate the underdog!”

“Derek doesn’t seem to be someone who needs to play that kind of game. He’s just a really legit person with a great social game because of that,” a fan commented.

Fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

That’s also true, as Derek formed multiple alliances that kept him safe up until he was one of the only available targets for Jenny to choose. Derek’s close allies included castmates Cara Maria Sorbello and Michele Fitzgerald, who, as of Episode 16, were still competing to win the season.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.