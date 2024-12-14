The Challenge star Wes Bergmann blasts castmate Josh Martinez as ‘obsessed’ and ‘least trustworthy person’

Wes Bergmann called out his former castmate, Josh Martinez, following an exchange about their reality shows.

Josh recently appeared in the epic season of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras as one of the representatives on the Era 4 team.

Wes didn’t appear since he had previously announced his retirement on The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff.

However, he continues to share his thoughts about MTV’s competition series through social media and his Patreon for subscribers.

In addition, Wes continued to appear on other reality television shows. He grabbed the relay baton from former Challenge castmate Johnny Bananas, who appeared in the first season of House of Villains.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Wes was among the cast members in House of Villains Season 2, and several messages from Josh had him slamming his former castmate about their history on The Challenge.

Wes calls Josh ‘obsessed’ after he deleted remarks on social media

On the social media platform X, Josh asked Wes to stop mentioning him on there and his Patreon.

“Please don’t activate me when I been trying my best to play nice. Last time I’ll say it,” he warned his former castmate.

However, Wes fired back, claiming that Josh went at him “unprovoked” last night and is “obsessed” with him.

“So I hit back with a reminder that you swore on your family and lied in USA2. This shouldn’t hurt you because people are still going to break their backs to attempt to get you to a final. As do I. It’s just good strategy to have you there,” Wes said.

Even though Josh deleted a previous tweet, Wes reminded him it lives on because people screenshot things online.

“If you come at me unprovoked, then I respond “rather tamely I might add)…deleting your unprovoked tweet doesn’t magically turn my response into an unprovoked one. You’re quite literally starting stuff, getting hit, deleting your tweet, then going out of your way to cry that I’m starting stuff,” he said in his X message.

“You’re just mad that I refuse to let people forget that you’re the least trustworthy person in the challenge universe. This is documented time and time again,” Wes wrote.

Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/X.com

In a recent House of Villains 2 episode, viewers saw Wes blast another former Big Brother star, his castmate Jessie Godderz, during a dramatic and pivotal moment in the competition.

Josh’s deleted remarks may have involved him defending Jesse and slamming his former castmate Wes, prompting Wes to fire back.

Josh slams Wes’ remarks about Big Brother. Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Wes and Josh had falling out during USA 2

Josh and Wes appeared as castmates on The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff in 2023, with Josh amongst the main cast of CBS reality TV stars representing Big Brother.

Wes appeared as one of six stars from MTV along with Bananas, Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, Cory Wharton, and Jonna Mannion.

It was an uphill battle for the six MTV stars because CBS stars outnumbered them.

Wes did his best to strategize and survive in the game but ultimately went into several eliminations. That included an emotional win over Dusty Harris in an event Wes and castmates thought he’d lost.

In Episode 10, Wes’ castmate Josh made the tough decision to vote for Wes to go into the elimination. That put Wes down in the sand for an elimination event against Survivor’s Chris Underwood, which he lost.

As Wes hugged castmates goodbye, he asked Bananas if he knew who gave him the third vote to put him into elimination. Josh was nearby and admitted it was him.

“I’m so sorry, dude,” a teary-eyed Josh said as Wes asked why he did it.

As they hugged, Josh explained that Wes would “beat all of [them]” in a final. Wes retorted that wasn’t what Josh had said earlier in the season.

In a confessional interview, Bananas claimed that The Challenge vets had an alliance but that Josh and Wes’ relationship was “probably the shakiest” of them.

During a post-elimination interview, Wes slammed his USA 2 castmate for “pathetic” tears and commented about where they stood, claiming they weren’t friends.

Ironically, Josh experienced issues with some of his allies during MTV’s Season 40. These included castmates from the Vacation Alliance, such as Devin Walker, Tori, and Kaycee Clark.

Following his aired elimination from Season 40, he alluded to an uneasy relationship with one of those allies due to unresolved issues mentioned at the reunion.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.