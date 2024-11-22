The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann gets ‘new look’ in House of Villains makeover

Wes Bergmann is known as an iconic reality TV villain, thanks to his time on MTV’s The Challenge.

He’s been known for playing a behind-the-scenes puppet master, manipulating various castmates to help him pull off strategic moves and advance in the game.

Now he’s appearing in E!’s House of Villains, following in the footsteps of his rival-turned-friend castmate Johnny Bananas.

And he upgraded his look in a recent video courtesy of one of his new reality TV castmates.

An entertaining new video spotlighted Wes and Safaree giving each other villainous makeovers based on their personalities.

The results are pretty hilarious, as Wes emerged looking much different from his trademark casual style on The Challenge.

Wes and Safaree traded looks on House of Villains 2

“I’m just tired of looking at Wes with his lack of fashion,” Love & Hip Hop star Safaree admits during a confessional interview on House of Villains.

“My number one priority in this house is you dressing like me tonight,” he tells his castmate during an earlier flashback scene.

Footage in the episode shows Wes pulling on dark leather pants and Safaree putting various jewelry on him so he’ll be “shining like a lightbulb” during the show.

“You have never looked this good in your life,” Safaree tells Wes after he puts on a pair of sweet neon tint shield sunglasses.

“I am feeling mighty fine in my new look,” The Challenge star admits in his confessional, which also features him rocking a colorful fur coast that matches the redhead’s trademark beard.

Next, Wes helps Safaree take on his look, advising him to wear one of his dark red and black plaid shirts, skinnier pants, and a beige and white ball cap.

“Dude, it looks like you’re ready to get in your Subaru Outback and go up into the mountains,” their castmate, Big Brother alum Jessie Godderz, jokes to Safaree.

The dynamic duo then heads downstairs to show castmates, Teresa Giudice and Kandy Muse.

Wes posed with some serious swagger next to Safaree, who was playing with a yo-yo as a reference to Wes doing so earlier in the season.

“Wow! Wes, that fits you. You look good,” Teresa said, reiterating, “It looks really good on him.”

Viewers reacted to Wes and Safaree’s House of Villains ‘bromance’ and makeovers

Wes shared part of the sneak peek video from the November 21 episode on his X account, and fans shared their thoughts, including praise for the two villains.

“This is giving Robotnick,” a commenter said, referring to Wes’s look resembling that of the Sonic the Hedgehog villain.

Others said, “I love this bromance,” and called them “freaking hilarious on HOV” despite being “an unlikely duo.”

HOV villains react. Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/X.com

Another commenter said, “I never knew I needed this relationship Safaree & Wes is TV gold!”

“I should have known you two would carry the season,” an individual commented.

Viewers love Wes and Safaree. Pic credit: @WestonBergmann/X.com

With his new look, Wes, who won MTV’s The Challenge twice and the spin-off All Stars 3, wants to add the House of Villains 2 winner to his resume. That’s something his rival Johnny Bananas didn’t achieve, as he finished as a runner-up in Season 1.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays on MTV at 8/7c. House of Villains 2 airs on Thursdays on E! at 10/9c.