House of Villains Season 2 cast features Survivor winner, former Big Brother players

The cast for House of Villains Season 2 has been released.

The reality competition show from E! features characters who have been called villains on their respective reality TV shows.

It’s a way to get people who create headlines into one house and have them battle it out for a television audience.

House of Villains Season 1 finished airing in December, with Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club winning the inaugural season.

The other players who made it to the finale night were Johnny Bananas from The Challenge and The Traitors, Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé, Johnny Fairplay from Survivor, and Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind.

Now, a new group of reality TV stars will show what they can do in a battle to be named the best villain.

Who is on the House of Villains Season 2 cast?

Below are the names and bios of the House of Villains Season 2 cast members revealed today. It features people from Big Brother, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Survivor, The Challenge, and Bachelor In Paradise.

Wes Bergmann from The Real World and The Challenge

Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Celebrity Apprentice

Jessie Godderz from Big Brother and TNA Wrestling

Richard Hatch from Survivor, The Apprentice, and The Biggest Loser

Victoria Larson from The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise

Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiancé

Kandy Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Camilla Poindexter from Bad Girls Club

Tiffany “New York” Pollard from Flavor of Love and Celebrity Big Brother

Safaree from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Host Joel McHale returns for the House of Villains cast reveal

Below is a video introducing the 10 new players from House of Villains. Comedian Joel McHale returns to host the second season.

It’s presented comedically, hinting that these players are ready to bring the drama.

As the teaser wraps up, Joel blames America for a second season getting filmed.

Big Brother and Survivor stars try to win House of Villains Season 2

Survivor winner Richard Hatch is back for a new show. He was on the very first Survivor season, making a name for himself as someone who loved being in the nude.

Richard was certainly a villain that season, but he used that strategy to win a $1 million prize. His villainous persona has carried through the years, but now he returns to television after stirring up controversy on Survivor: All-Stars.

Jessie Godderz appeared on Big Brother 10 and finished in 10th place. But he made a splash and quickly became a fan-favorite of the franchise.

Jessie was also on the Big Brother 11 cast, finishing in ninth place. He would be brought back to guest star on various seasons after that to cause trouble or host challenges.

Tiffany Pollard appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 17, in addition to her time on I Love New York and Flavor of Love.

We will have to wait for the start date for House of Villains Season 2, but at least the cast has been revealed.

