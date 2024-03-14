Nicole Anthony wedding photos shared by fellow Big Brother alums

Big Brother All-Star Nicole Anthony got married.

America’s Favorite houseguest from BB21 married Brian Lefty Fontanez in a fun ceremony recently.

She has posted updates of her wedding planning on social media for a while, but the big day finally arrived.

Family, friends, and many fellow Big Brother alums were in attendance to see her become Mrs. Fontanez.

Big Brother fans met Nicole as part of the BB21 cast. She finished third place and was named America’s Favorite Houseguest that summer.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Nicole returned for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22) the following summer but was eliminated earlier in the season.

Fun wedding photos from Nicole Anthony’s wedding

Christie Murphy shared a fun photo from the Fontanez wedding that featured many other people from the Big Brother world.

“So much mush & gush in one room! 🥰♥️ Was honored to be a part of Nicole & Brian’s beautiful wedding day! Wishing you both a lifetime of unconditional love & partnership. (Our little BB Reunion was a major bonus!),” Christie wrote.

The photos below feature Nicole, Christie, Cliff Hogg, Tommy Bracco, and Ovi Kabir. All five people appeared on Big Brother 21.

The alums also posed in separate photos, and Christie filmed a video of Nicole and Brian having their first dance.

A fun video from the Fontanez wedding and reception

Below is a video shared on Instagram that begins with Nicole and Brian at the altar, continues with the bridal party entering the reception, and continues with many important moments from their reception.

A quick clip featuring all the Big Brother alums in attendance is also featured. It looks like everyone was having lots of fun.

More news from Big Brother

Ovi Kabir recently popped the question to his long-time girlfriend.

The Big Brother alum is now getting married to Hannah Claire Blackwell. We expect Nicole Fontanez to be in attendance when the big day arrives.

Christie Murphy has also had a big winter. Christie gave birth to twins with her wife and has been sharing beautiful pictures online.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Big Brother 21 season featuring many people from the Fontanez wedding.

Host Julie Chen Moonves has already begun teasing a new season of Big Brother. The production team is creating the BB26 cast, and we hope that a theme gets released in the coming months.

The BB26 producers should also learn from Big Brother: Reindeer Games and The Traitors, and here’s why.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.