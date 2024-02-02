Big Brother alum Christie Murphy gives birth to twins, shares beautiful pictures

The babies are here!

Christie Murphy from Big Brother 21 just gave birth to twins.

The happy couple is now enjoying time with their new bundles of joy at the hospital.

In September, Christie and her wife, Jamie Martin, revealed they were having twins.

A big celebration was held as they revealed the news to their family and friends.

Fellow Big Brother alum Tommy Bracco was also on hand for the big reveal.

Christie Murphy gives birth

“THEY’RE HERE 👼🏼👼🏼,” Christie announced on an Instagram post.

“But we’ll talk about it later… we’re very busy SMOTHERING our little girls with love!” she added to her caption.

Below is that Instagram post, which features Christie, her wife, and the two beautiful babies.

Big Brother alums help celebrate Christie’s big day

Many Big Brother alums have shared messages of support for Christie, Jamie, and the babies.

“There are no words to describe how happy I am for this family and how INSPIRED you make me!!!! They’re absolutely PERFECT!! Congratulations mommy and momma!!!” wrote Tommy Bracco from BB21.

“Ahhh great job getting them here mama. !! Congratulations. Love this so much!” wrote Bayleigh Dayton from BB20 and BB22.

Bayleigh recently gave birth to a baby, as she and her husband, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, welcomed another child.

But back to celebrating Christie’s big day!

“Ahhhh they are so beautiful! Congratulations!” wrote Tiffany Mitchell from BB23.

“Ohhh congratulations,” wrote Hannah Blackwell (she is dating Ovi Kabir from BB21).

Many Big Brother alums helped Christie and her family celebrate. Pic credit: @Christie.Murph/Instagram

We expect to see many more photos shared by the happy couple of their beautiful babies shortly. They are enjoying some time together, and everyone is doing well.

