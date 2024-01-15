Big Brother All-Star Bayleigh Dayton gives birth, shares cute photos

Bayleigh Dayton has given birth to a beautiful baby boy.

This weekend, Christopher Jordan Williams II was welcomed to the world as the Big Brother alum gave birth in Dubai.

This is the second child for the Big Brother showmance of Bayleigh and Chris Williams.

On the show, Chris went by Swaggy C and quickly had an eye for Bayliegh.

The duo appeared on the Big Brother 20 cast, playing the game in Summer 2018.

Chris was evicted early in the season but returned on finale night with a marriage proposal for Bayleigh, who spent much time in the BB20 jury house.

Bayleigh would return two years later to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

Bayleigh welcomes her son to the world

“Our little family is officially complete !! A daughter and a son ! Our son is finally here 💕 To say we’re blessed is an understatement,” Bayleigh posted on Instagram.

“To bring our son into this world, in a different country, with a different experience was amazing,” the happy mother continued.

They gave their son the same name as his father, and he ended up being born at a time that correlated with his father’s birthday.

“Him having Swag’s full name AND being born @ 2:17am ON THE DOT, which is Swags Birthday, was something we couldn’t have even dreamed off. God is hilarious lol,” Bayleigh explained.

Bayleigh also revealed that the labor went smoothly, and her recovery is progressing well.

Baby Chris has a sister named Alora, and the family is already calling him Baby $wag.

“The family legacy of Swayleigh officially begins now! Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us this entire time. We love you all. Christopher Jordan Williams II, mommy, daddy & your big sister Alora loves YOU!!! So so much,” Bayleigh finished her post.

The Instagram announcement is shared below, featuring images of Chris and Bayleigh kissing in the hospital room, Baby $wag sleeping comfortably, and Bayleigh holding her new baby while brandishing a huge smile.

Bayleigh’s Big Brother seasons (BB20 and BB22) are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.