The Traitors 2 teaser: Shocking appearance of third Big Brother player

“There’s a new guest in my castle,” states Alan Cumming during a new teaser trailer for The Traitors 2.

The first three episodes of the new season have already debuted on Peacock, but new surprises await the castle players.

Peacock released a new two-minute teaser to bring in more viewers.

Twenty-one people had a chance to win the $250,000 prize pool.

Everyone is a celebrity this time, with many people coming from reality television shows.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Through the first three episodes, four people have been eliminated.

The footage includes some highlights from the first three episodes.

A new teaser trailer for The Traitors 2

Below is the trailer that just got released by Peacock. It includes highlights from the first three episodes before debuting new footage.

At about the 1:25 mark of the video, Below Deck star Kate Chastain pops up.

“I think you missed me,” Kate says to the camera.

Kate was in the first season of The Traitors, where she nearly made it to the end. She provided much drama, frequently accusing people of being Traitors who were innocent.

Kate is also shown sitting at the Roundtable, where she says, “Tell me everything,” and asks, “Who do we hate?”

After Kate makes her appearance, host Alan Cumming comes on the screen.

“Hold onto your kilts dearies. The games are just beginning,” Alan says to the camera.

The trailer then shows a man sitting outside a Scottish lodge surrounded by wolves.

“Is that Dr. Will?” a player is heard asking.

Yep. That’s Dr. Will Kirby from Big Brother. He won the second season and also played on Big Brother: All-Stars with Janelle Pierzina.

Having Janelle and Dr. Will on the same screen could be exciting for Big Brother fans.

More from The Traitors USA Season 2

Here is the cast list for Traitors 2 in case anyone needs a second look.

And here is the episode schedule from Peacock.

For anyone just hearing about the show, here is a breakdown of how The Traitors works.

Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge) and Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race) disagreed during the first episode of The Traitors 2.

This past week, Trishelle said she contacted Peppermint but received backlash on social media due to her behavior.

Trishelle survived the first three episodes, but Peppermint was one of the eliminated players.

Four people were sent home, leaving 17 players competing for the $250,000 prize pool.

As previously mentioned, episodes of The Traitors USA Season 2 are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 is streaming on Peacock.