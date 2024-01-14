Trishelle says she reached out to Peppermint after The Traitors 2 drama, called a ‘diva’ for her behavior

The Traitors 2 featured early drama between Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge) and Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), leading to social media debates.

The first three episodes for the second season of The Traitors arrived on Peacock. Here is a recap of who got eliminated as the game unfolded.

For the second season, 21 people were invited to play the reality competition show in Scotland.

People from many different reality TV shows are on the cast, including people from The Challenge, Big Brother, Survivor, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

It is a very cutthroat game, with cast members murdering and banishing people in their quest to win $250,000.

Drama between Peppermint and Trishelle

During the first episode, the players had just finished a Mission and were chatting about what might happen that night. Someone was about to get murdered by the Traitors, and everyone was on edge.

Trishelle and Peppermint were within a group of players enjoying drinks and chatting about the game. They each mentioned having many outfits they wanted to wear on the show.

“If I get murdered, she’s a Traitor,” Trishelle said while laughing and pointing at Peppermint.

Peppermint laughed it off, saying, “Oh my gosh.”

“I’m kidding, I’m kidding,” Trishelle said before adding, “I’m just messing with you. I swear.”

“I can’t tell,” Peppermint responded.

Later, Trishelle began telling people Peppermint responded guiltily, possibly indicating she was a Traitor.

Trishelle continued telling that story – including at a Roundtable on the following episode. Peppermint was banished at the Roundtable – partly due to Trishelle going after her in the game.

But Peppermint was a Faithful, leading to some drama in the castle.

Below is a video clip where much of that Roundtable conversation took place.

Trishelle says she reached out to Peppermint and got pushback from fans

“For those asking, I did reach out to Pepp BEFORE the show aired. I felt terrible about getting it wrong & her leaving early when she has such an incredible message & opportunity to share. I made a bad game decision & I regretted it immediately after,” Trishelle posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trishelle shared an image of an Instagram message she sent Peppermint the night before the episodes debuted on Peacock.

“Lady! I know you’re busy tonight with Bananas but can we please have a chat. I’m still upset about how everything went down and I hope you know I think you are incredible and I’m so sorry for how it went down,” Trishelle wrote.

For those asking, I did reach out to Pepp BEFORE the show aired. I felt terrible about getting it wrong & her leaving early when she has such an incredible message & opportunity to share. I made a bad game decision & I regretted it immediately after. pic.twitter.com/byNw1yBavX — Trishelle (@TrishelleC) January 13, 2024

A fan quickly responded to Trishelle’s post, accusing her of being scared about the audience’s response.

“You reached out on Thursday diva. That doesn’t show anything besides that you are scared of the audience response. Hmm I wonder why?” wrote an X user named Rita Tarot.

If this is the real account for Rita Tarot, she was a contestant on Season 5 of Camp Wannakiki.

Trishelle also quickly responded to the note from Rita.

“I haven’t thought much about the show with family, holidays, and traveling until this past week, which is when I reached out, before I even saw an episode. Does it really matter when?” Trishelle responded.

“Yes. If you claim you IMMEDIATELY regretted it,” noted Rita.

“I’m not sure if you know how tv shows work but there wasn’t a chance to speak to Pepp after banishment. We never saw her. By the time we were done filming I was thinking about home, not the show, until recently. Tv is not my entire life,” Trishelle argued.

Pushback for Trishelle’s post. Pic credit: @rita_tarot/Twitter

Rita didn’t like what Trishelle said to her, leading to another response where she said she had been on television. Rita also addressed how Trishelle had months to contact Peppermint after The Traitors 2 was filmed.

Networks film these shows far in advance, giving them time to edit and advertise before the episodes are dropped.

“Been on a few babes. But you had PLENTY of time to reach out . Didnt you film in September? You could have sent this message then if you actually regretted it lol But no we understand you’re just covering your steps. We know your history love,” Rita responded.

Trishelle then called Rita “toxic” and accused her of “attacking someone” and “making baseless accusations” about the situation.

Their full chat is shared below.

More pushback for Trishelle’s post. Pic credit: @rita_tarot/Twitter

More news and notes from The Traitors 2

