Big Brother 26 needs to learn from Reindeer Games and The Traitors

The Big Brother 25 season was slow and familiar.

Increasing the season to 100 days was a way for CBS to deal with the Hollywood strikes, but it also caused the season to drag for some fans.

Meanwhile, Peacock debuted The Traitors to huge fanfare, showing how reality competition shows could be fresh and fun again.

The Traitors 2 recently ended and was even more successful than the first season, leading to increased ratings and much buzz on social media.

The Traitors has also shown how to put together an intriguing cast of people returning to reality TV if Big Brother producers decide to try another All-Stars season.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games also had noteworthy success. The spin-off helped bridge the gap between summer seasons and was very entertaining. It set a new model for the franchise.

Big Brother 26 needs to learn from the success of Reindeer Games

Viewers who tuned in to Reindeer Games saw fresh challenges, new gaming formats, and a unique way to nominate and eliminate players.

While slight adjustments are required to fit the style into the regular Big Brother format, it proved that the producers could do things differently. And fans want more of that.

The producers also remodeled the Big Brother house, giving everything an appealing new look that made it fun to tune in for each new episode. Sprucing things up could make Big Brother 26 a viewer destination as well.

We will have to wait a while longer to learn what the BB26 theme is, as the team is still putting together everything. They are also in the process of casting the next group of Big Brother houseguests.

Below is an interview with Nicole Franzel after she won the Reindeer Games.

Big Brother 26 debuts in the summer of 2024 on CBS.