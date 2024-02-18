Cody Calafiore wedding photos: Bride Cristie shares beautiful snaps with Big Brother, Traitors USA alum

Big Brother and The Traitors USA alum Cody Calafiore just got married.

His wedding to Cristie Laratta happened this weekend, with many reality TV stars in attendance.

Cody and Cristie have been together a long time, including while Cody played Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

Big Brother fans met Cody when he played BB16. He finished as the runner-up to Derrick Levasseur that season.

Cody and Derrick have remained good friends, and Derrick was on hand to watch the wedding this weekend.

Cody returned for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 and was declared the BB22 winner. He also played on Big Brother: Reindeer Games and The Traitors USA Season 1.

Cristie Laratta shares beautiful wedding photos with Cody Calafiore

“The Calafiores 🤍,” Cristie wrote on a new Instagram post featuring wedding photos from their big day.

“Huge thank you to everyone who helped make this day so perfect 🤍,” Cristie added before tagging the people who helped pull off the big day.

Below is her post with ten images from her wedding with Cody.

The first image shows them enjoying beverages after tying the knot.

Cristie also shared posed photos with her new husband, a group photo with her bridesmaids, and several action shots as the newlyweds gazed upon each other.

More photos from the event are likely to be shared later. Especially with how beautiful everything looks. And that dress!

More from the Cody and Cristie Calafiore wedding

“Met this guy 10 years ago as competitor and now I’m proud to call him a brother. Honored to be part of your special day. Congrats to @codycalafiore & @cristielaratta!” wrote Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur on an Instagram post.

Derrick shared a photo with his buddy Cody and two videos from the wedding reception.

You can spot many reality television stars, including Enzo Palumbo from Big Brother, Cara Maria from The Challenge, and Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother, The Challenge, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Enzo Palumbo — the Big Brother 22 runner-up — also shared some fun video footage from the Calafiore wedding reception. It includes a guest list and a seating chart.

More wonderful Big Brother news from alums

Big Brother 21 houseguest Christie Murphy recently gave birth to twins.

That isn’t the only good news from people who appeared on BB21.

Ovi Kabir just got engaged. Ovi was a fun energy source on BB21, and he shared images of his recent proposal.

Nicole Anthony (the BB21 AFH and BB22 alum) had a bridal shower. She is walking down the aisle very soon.

