Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore got married and well-wishes pour in from Julie Chen Moonves and fellow alums

Cody Calafiore just got married!

The Big Brother 22 winner has tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Cristie Laratta.

The couple celebrated their big day this weekend, and many alums have already left posts congratulating them.

Big Brother fans met Cody as a Big Brother 16 cast member. He finished as the runner-up to Derreck Levasseur that season.

Cody was invited to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 – where he played the game while Cristie watched from home.

Cody won Big Brother 22 – taking home the $500,000 prize in a shortened season. He also returned for Big Brother: Reindeer Games this past winter.

Between his Big Brother appearances, Cody was also on the first season of The Traitors USA. Fellow BB winner Rachel Reilly also appeared in that season.

Wedding photo for Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta

Below is an image that Cody and Cristie have shared online. “The Calafiores,” reads the simple caption from the bride.

A wedding photo for Cody and Cristie. Pic credit: @CodyCalafiore/Instagram

Big Brother alums share their support for the happy couple

“Congrats 🥂a great night 🙌🙌,” wrote Enzo Palumbo from BB22.

“Congratulations to a beautiful couple! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness ❤,” posted Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina.

“The Calafiores 💍👏🏾,” wrote Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather.

Additional messages shared below come from Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, Cody’s brother Paul, Bayleigh Dayton from BB20 and BB22, and long-time friend Derrick Levasseur.

“It was a beautiful ceremony ❤️ two truly beautiful souls,” wrote Tiffany Mitchell from BB23 and Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Big Brother alums show their support for Cody and Cristie. Pic credit: @CodyCalafiore/Instagram

More support from Big Brother alums

Many more people from reality television have left new comments on Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta’s wedding photo.

“This was such an amazing night. Cristie looked so breathtaking. They are meant for each other. So beyond happy for them both. ❤,” wrote Cara Maria from The Challenge.

“Congratulations!!! Y’all look amazing 🥰😍,” wrote Amber Borzotra from Big Brother and The Challenge.

“Congrats brotha 🙌🏽👏🏽,” posted Big Brother 19 winner and Challenge vet Josh Martinez.

More messages of support from reality TV friends of Cody and Cristie. Pic credit: @CodyCalafiore/Instagram

More happy news from the Big Brother universe

Ovi Kabir from Big Brother 21 just got engaged. He proposed to his long-time girlfriend and shared images from it online.

Nicole Anthony from BB21 and BB22 just had her bridal shower. America’s Favorite Houseguest from BB21 is about to get married.

And Christie Murphy from BB21 recently gave birth to twins.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.