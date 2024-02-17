Big Brother 21 alum Ovi Kabir got engaged

Ovi Kabir just got engaged!

The energetic Big Brother alum popped the question to his long-time girlfriend and shared pictures of the proposal.

Ovi and Hannah Claire Blackwell have been dating for years, and their relationship is often featured in fun moments on social media.

Big Brother fans met Ovi when he was on the BB21 cast, but he got voted out early that season.

Still, Ovi had a lasting impact on Big Brother fans, and it would be fun to see him playing the game again.

We can all look forward to a wedding day for Hannah and Ovi.

Ovi Kabir shares proposal photos online

“Hannah Claire Kabir has a nice ring to it,” Ovi captioned a post he shared on X and Instagram.

The posts feature a series of proposal pictures, ending with Hannah showing off her new engagement ring.

In the first image, Ovi is shown down on one knee as Hannah turns toward him.

The second photo shows a surprised Hannah as she realizes what’s happening.

Big Brother alums share their support for Ovi Kabir

Many former Big Brother houseguests have left Ovi and Hannah messages of support. His X and Instagram posts are packed with love from the alums.

“OMG!!! Screaming!!! Favorite couple. So so so happy for you both!! Congratulations!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 so excited for you!!” wrote Dani Briones from BB8, BB13, and BB22.

“Congratulations!!!!! This is beautiful,” wrote Bayleigh Dayton from BB20 and BB22.

“YESSSSSSS!!!!!!! Congratulations, two of the sweetest and most genuine people I know!” posted Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother 23.

Tommy Bracco from BB21 (Ovi’s season) also stopped by to leave his well-wishes.

“My heart is BEAMING for you two!!!! The best news for the best couple!!!!!” Tommy wrote.

Messages of support to Ovi and Hannah from Big Brother alums. Pic credit: @ovikabir/Instagram

More Big Brother 21 news

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.