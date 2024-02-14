Big Brother alum Nicole Anthony shares fun photos from her bridal shower

Nicole Anthony shared many fun photos from her recent bridal shower.

America’s Favorite Houseguest from Big Brother 21 is getting married soon and continues to share her excitement on social media.

Nicole and her fiancé also recently celebrated getting their marriage license. She then had people guess the wedding date on her Instagram page.

“We got it!!” Nicole celebrated that she and her fiancé finally got their marriage license.

“Who can guess the big day?! 💒 (Hint: this marriage license is valid between now and April 6th). First person to guess the correct date will be noted by yours truly and, after the wedding, sent a fun gift!” Nicole wrote.

Big Brother fans met Nicole on the Big Brother 21 cast. After winning AFH that summer, she was invited back to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22).

Nicole Anthony is getting married to Brian Lefty Fontanez

Below is Nicole’s celebration with Brian after they got their much-needed marriage license.

A bridal shower for Nicole Anthony

“Yesterday was ☁️✨️aN aBsoLutE dReAm✨️☁️ I seriously cannot stop smiling just thinking about it!! 👰🏻‍♀️🥂,” Nicole wrote on an Instagram post about her bridal shower.

The post features photos from her bridal shower, with Nicole dressed up and wearing a sash to let everyone know she is the bride.

Nicole had so many memories and images to share that she even created a second Instagram post about her bridal shower.

“More amazing bridal shower memories 🤍🥂,” Nicole wrote.

She also added hashtags, including #bridalshower, #bridetobe, #celebration, and #wedding.

The first picture features Nicole, followed by an image with her friends, and then one of Nicole and Brian kissing. The couple is very excited about their big day.

Stay tuned because more pictures will come from their upcoming wedding.

